This year’s Trans Murder Monitoring report counted 331 killings of trans and gender-diverse people between Oct. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019. The annual count was released on Nov. 20 on International Trans Day of Remembrance. Since the count began in 2008, it has logged 3,314 reported deaths in 74 countries. In this year’s report, the countries with the highest number of deaths are: Brazil (130); Mexico (63); and the United States (30). The authors of the report warn that it is not comprehensive, as the reports are taken from online news reports. Many homicides of trans people are not reported, and some reports of homicides may not include a victim’s status as a trans or gender-diverse person. “In most countries, data on murdered trans and gender-diverse people are not systematically produced and it is impossible to estimate the actual number of cases,” the authors of the report say. “Trans and gender-diverse people are victims of horrifying hate violence, including extortion, physical and sexual assaults, and murder," the authors state in a summary of the report. “Stigma and discrimination against trans and gender-diverse people is real and profound around the world, and are part of a structural and ongoing circle of oppression that keeps us deprived of our basic rights."