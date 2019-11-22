For the life of me, I cannot understand why the media pay so little attention to the candidacy of Cory Booker, whose run for the presidency is in danger of collapsing. Here’s a man who has the passion of Bernie Sanders, the heart of Pete Buttigieg, and the articulateness of Elizabeth Warren, all rolled into one. He has the gravitas of a Rhodes scholar but the life experience of one who has never abandoned his roots. He has remained committed to a vision of a more just and egalitarian society and has been fearless in calling out those who have sought to upend the American dream for their own selfish gain.

He is a visionary who nonetheless is realistic about what’s possible in this polarized climate. What’s not to like?