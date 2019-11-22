Questions abounded in Wednesday night’s Democratic debate about how each candidate might attempt to reunite a divided America, but nowhere in their responses did any of the Democratic hopefuls mention the single most divisive force in our country: partisan news media.

As long as half the country subscribes to the Fox News version of reality and the other half to the MSNBC version, and as long as bombastic commentators such as Sean Hannity reap profit from sowing division, an impenetrable border of media bias chokes any attempt to reach out to the other side.

For much of the 20th century, the Federal Communications Commission enforced a fairness doctrine that promoted balanced reporting. A future president could try to revive it, or find other ways, such as targeted tax breaks, to reward and incentivize news that is more inclusive.