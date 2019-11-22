If Somerville’s Davis Square is to be sacrificed in the name of “progress,” our community needs to be assured that new growth benefits local residents and businesses, not just outside investors (“Can Davis Square weather a wave of change?” by Tim Logan and Janelle Nanos, Business, Nov. 19).

The city’s proposed new zoning would allow the transformation of the square’s two- and three-story buildings up to six stories high. The zoning change, to be granted by our local government, would create vast development opportunities and huge profits literally out of thin air.

Proponents of the new zoning justify the changes because Somerville needs increased tax revenues. However, taxes from the new building heights won’t be sufficient to attend to the many pressing issues we face in Somerville. Only if the profits earned from these additional stories are shared in a binding community benefits agreement, negotiated with the developers, will we retain some control over the destiny of Davis Square and reap the rewards of change.