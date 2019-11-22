Re “Warren outlines phased path to Medicare goal” (Page One, Nov. 16): Virtually every serious student of the American health care system realizes that so-called Medicare for All won’t be ready for prime time either in 2020 or during the first term of whoever next becomes president.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, having gone off half-cocked with her poorly conceived plan, now tries squeezing lemonade from a lemon. Her newest scheme is to spend the first three years of her presidency installing a faux Medicare for All “option,” which of course would be “free” for her handpicked categories of Americans. Then, voila! In her fourth year, all 330 million of us would enter the utopia of a federal single-payer system.