The other two members of the new project’s namesake trio, here for two sets a night at the Regattabar on Friday and Saturday, also have ties to Motian, who died in 2011. Pianist Marilyn Crispell, whom Lovano met in the mid-1980s during her decade performing in Anthony Braxton’s quartet, had Motian on drums on three trio albums for ECM between 1997 and 2004.

CAMBRIDGE — Joe Lovano has worked in many contexts through the years, as documented on his dozens of albums as a leader and dozens more as a co-leader or sideman. His most recent project, Trio Tapestry — his first since leaving Blue Note for ECM Records — couples the 12-tone explorations of his large ensemble collaborations with arranger-conductor Gunther Schuller to the freedom and lyricism of Paul Motian’s trio with Lovano and Bill Frisell.

Lovano’s ties to drummer Carmen Castaldi are also longstanding. They met as high schoolers in Cleveland, roomed together as students at Berklee, and Castaldi recorded on several tracks of Lovano’s 2002 album “Viva Caruso.” As a drummer, he didn’t perform with Motian, but Castaldi says that hearing Motian’s work in the renowned Bill Evans trio with bassist Scott LaFaro was life-changing for him.

The trio had recently toured Europe, and at their first set Friday they were clearly both familiar with the repertoire and fully engaged with it. Castaldi’s drumming, a la Motian’s, emphasized fluidity and musicality over flash, even when featured on his solo introduction to “Rare Beauty” or playing duo with Crispell on “Piano/Drum Episode.”

Lovano, long a dominant force on tenor saxophone, excelled throughout. He engaged in eye contact with members of the audience while soloing on “Seeds of Change,” as if inviting their committed attention, and didn’t seem to mind that the intensity of the interaction between piano and drums as his solo concluded distracted people from applauding. He performed “One Time In” unaccompanied, striking an array of small gongs with a stick held in his right hand while fingering his tenor with his left, and for “Mystic” switched to taragato, a Hungarian wood instrument.

Crispell’s comparable brilliance was more revelatory, from her swirling pianism on “West of the Moon” to the dissonance on her ”Seeds of Change” intro to the low rumbling notes underpinning her “Rare Beauty” solo and the passion she and the others brought to the set-closing “Garden of Expression.”

Together, these three veteran musicians proved themselves a formidable new trio.

JOE LOVANO TRIO TAPESTRY

At Regattabar, Cambridge, Friday, first set



