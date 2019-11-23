After a visit to London in June to watch the Red Sox play the Yankees, I was enthralled by the transportation options offered in and around the city. As the Spotlight series “Seeing Red” points out ( “Epic traffic afflicts the region as our political leaders remain stuck in place,” Page A1, Nov. 19), the number of vehicles removed from downtown London when the congestion fee was put in place could be as high as 30 percent. But one thing the article failed to highlight fully was the abundance of public transportation options already in place before the congestion fee was initiated.

During our visit, even during off-peak times, the wait for a subway train was never more than seven minutes, and during peak times, trains ran every one to two minutes. Major transportation hubs featured live announcements (from an actual person), with updates on when, and on which track, the next train would arrive. I never once missed having a car while there or felt the need to use a taxi or ride-sharing service.

For we in Greater Boston to be willing to give up our cars, viable alternative options must be in place prior to any implementation of a congestion charge. If those options were in place and proved to be 99 percent reliable, I would welcome the congestion fee with open arms.

Greg Cunningham Jr.

Hull

Our elected leaders ought to get out of their cars

Thank you to the Spotlight team for providing a fact-filled description of what commuters into Boston face daily. I’m writing this on a bus that is inching along on Route 1 alongside a multitude of drivers. Maybe if more legislators got out of their cars, particularly the chauffeured governor, and saw what all of us experience, they would put the needs of the Commonwealth ahead of their short-term benefits.

We need to really invest in public transportation and implement congestion pricing that will get people out of their cars. We would all benefit, both drivers and riders of buses and trains. Maybe then I wouldn’t have to devote three hours a day, by bus and subway, to travel about 10 miles each way to and from work. Our air would be cleaner, and we would be healthier at the same time. We claim to be a smart, progressive state. Let’s act that way when it comes to our public transit and roads.

At least all this time on the bus gives me more opportunities to read, do puzzles, and write letters to the editor.

Edwin Andrews

Malden

The long and short of taking public transit

I live in West Roxbury and work in the Longwood Medical Area. When I used to take public transportation to work — commuter rail/bus, or bus/Orange Line/bus — it would take as much as 70 minutes. That’s a bit much for a six-mile distance.

Alice F. Stern

West Roxbury

Let’s do to the gas-guzzler what we did to the cigarette

The Globe’s “Seeing Red” and its reporting on the historical reluctance of Massachusetts governors and legislators to tax cars and gas consumption as a way to curb Boston’s “epic traffic” afflictions begs an analogy with cigarettes and Big Tobacco. Only when we accepted the medical and economic fact that cigarettes were literally killing us and choking our health care system were we able to see through the cultural blinders that kept us from finally taxing and regulating tobacco products off store shelves and TV screens. Isn’t it time we see the city’s gas-burning cars in the same (red) light?

George Chigas

Acton

Officials balk at prodding employers to play a part

So, let me see if I understand the situation correctly. We can reduce traffic in and around Boston by an astounding 20 percent, simply by enacting a mandate stipulating that companies that offer subsidized parking must give their employees the option of taking cash instead (“Late, as always,” Page A1, Nov. 20). Yet somehow our elected officials, many of whom claim to want to reduce traffic and the greenhouse gas emissions that come with it, haven’t made this happen? What’s wrong with this picture? (Governor Baker, Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack, Mayor Walsh, are you listening?)

William Oppenheimer

Newton

Crack down on those stubborn motorists clogging busy intersections

The Globe Spotlight series on traffic congestion is excellent, and I hope it forces our policy makers to address these issues more forcefully. However, it has ignored a significant factor in congestion that we can address with existing laws.

Many Boston drivers will pull out into an intersection even when it is unlikely they can get through before the light changes. The intersection is then blocked, and traffic cannot move in any direction. Pedestrians in the crosswalks are forced to dance around stopped cars like Julian Edelman trying to get into the end zone. These drivers even honk at you if you have the temerity, as a motorist, to wait at the stop line until it is clear that you can proceed through the intersection.

I witness this phenomenon almost every day I drive into Boston. Sometimes I see police vehicles at the same intersection, but I have never seen a driver pulled over for blocking the intersection.

The Globe series has properly talked about the economic tools we could use to change driver behavior. Let’s start giving tickets for blocking intersections and encourage behavior that limits gridlock.

Frank Feeley

Concord