Bartlett, especially, delighted in posting elaborate “nonsense stories” to his friends’ accounts. One such tale was a detective noir whose crime-solving protagonist, for reasons Bartlett can’t quite recall, was also a fish-eating aquatic mammal.

The Long Island emo-pop outfit formed in 2013, when its four members were still in high school, but some of them go back even further. Singer-guitarist Ryan Bartlett befriended bassist Justin Canavaciol in fifth grade, and they met singer-guitarist Cole Szilagyi soon after. Hanging around each other’s houses, the guys would mess with any Facebook profiles left logged in and unattended.

Out of every possible explanation for their band name, Macseal is confident the real one’s stranger than you think.

"It was whatever my middle-school brain came up with,” he said by phone last Friday, all four Macseal members speaking from the road. They’ll finish out their current tour, in support of recent debut album “Super Enthusiast,” at ONCE Somerville on Monday.

“I forget whose Facebook it was posted on,” said Bartlett, 23. “We were reading Shakespeare in school, so I was like, ‘I’m going to name it this,’ but it was also a sea animal.”

Added Canavaciol, 23: “There was also a monkey involved.”

Bartlett agreed. “Probably,” he said. “It was just three or four posts, but they were long. At a certain point, whoever’s Facebook I’d written it on would just leave it open at their house so I could continue and finish it."

All three friends were musically inclined, and they’d started jamming together by high school. But when asked to play a show, they had to come up with a name on the spot. Mischievously, one of the guys suggested Macseal.

“Funny story,” said Bartlett. “I hated the name, so much. I tried convincing everyone the promoter had told us we had to change it if we wanted to play the show.” But despite his best efforts, it stuck. “I have nothing against it now,” added Bartlett, earning a light prodding from his bandmates. “I’m slowly convincing myself,” he clarified.

Drummer Francesca Impastato joined in 2015. She’d been in jazz band with Bartlett and “aware of his existence,” even though the two weren’t exactly friends, she recalled. When the guys posted a song or two to Facebook, Impastato found herself moved to cheer them on. A tad awkwardly, she commented ‘dig it’ under one of the songs. “It was a phrase I’ve never used, at any point in my life, other than right at that moment," said Impastato, 23.

But that was enough. Bartlett later reached out when their previous drummer was unable to play a show. “I actually didn’t answer him for a few days,” said Impastato, who was at the time watching her beloved Mets lose the 2015 World Series. “But I eventually did the show, and the rest is history.”

Early on, Macseal’s members took pointers from Tigers Jaw and Algernon Cadwallader, two heroes of the emo indie-punk revival. Philly outfit Modern Baseball “was a catalyst for us going into more DIY,” said Szilagyi, 22. You could tell from their early singles, where Bartlett and Szilagyi’s fine-whine vocals surfed recklessly atop sweeping guitar riffs and fast-tempo drums.

In more recent years, they’ve honed their sound, investing in more complicated multi-part harmonies and channeling the ironic, morose lyricism of Pedro the Lion frontman David Bazan. After putting out a trio of EPs from 2015 to 2018, Macseal released their full-length debut earlier this month. “Super Enthusiast” was recorded across five days at Sonelab in Easthampton, with assistance from engineer Justin Pizzoferrato (who’s worked with Dinosaur Jr. and the Pixies). It’s more polished and upbeat than any of the EPs that preceded it, the band members agreed.

Though jangly, lo-fi traces linger on tracks like euphoric breakout single “Always Hazy" and grooving, guitar-powered “Mystery Inc.,” Macseal’s sound is circling the mainstream. “Overall, we’re more conscious about dynamics and restraint, when to let loose in a song rather than it just being loud the whole time,” explained Szilagyi, also citing the Weakerthans and Tegan and Sara as recent influences.

Macseal’s also grown more calculated in its songwriting, he said. In the first few years, the band took a “stream-of-consciousness” approach to its music, which he said may have led the members to mimic their influences too closely. With practice, Macseal found its own niche, unmistakably part of the Tri-State Area’s emo-punk explosion but distinguished by twinkling, mathy guitars and penchant for catchy, caffeinated hooks.

Their songs typically start with Bartlett or Szilagyi, who’ll write and craft demos in solitude before bringing those “skeletons” of songs out to be worked over and sometimes entirely dismantled. “By the end, everyone’s had their hands on it in some way,” said Szilagyi. Involving everyone in the creative process is key to Macseal’s success, the band members agreed.

Keeping a high school band together after graduation is no easy feat, especially across state lines (Impastato and Szilagyi attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, while the other two members went to college in New York). Macseal’s managed it mostly through mutual respect and camaraderie. "It’s honestly our friendship that’s the glue for the band,” said Szilagyi. “I hope we never turn into the Eagles.”

Isaac Feldberg can be reached at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.