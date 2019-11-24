Local restaurateur Steve DiFillippo hosted about 700 guests in the Seaport on Saturday to mark the opening of his newest Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse.

Among those who stepped out for the VIP event, a fund-raiser for the Greater Boston Food Bank, were: Governor Charlie Baker and wife Lauren; Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and husband Steve Rodolakis; auto mogul Herb Chambers and girlfriend Melissa Lees; Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and wife Emilia Fazzalari; construction king Jay Cashman and his wife, actress Christy; developer Joe Fallon; CNN’s Tomeka Jones; WCVB “Chronicle” anchor Anthony Everett; “Dining Playbook” maven Jenny Johnson and her husband, author Rob Cocuzzo; and Seaport Hotel vice president Jim Carmody.