Colin Kaepernick worked out this month in front of eight NFL teams at Charles Drew High School, south of Atlanta (“Kaepernick’s workout a show,” Sports, Nov. 17). He claims to have been blackballed over his kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick said, about changing the site of the workout, “Our biggest thing with everything today was to make sure we had transparency in what went on. We weren’t getting that elsewhere, so we came out here.”

Kaepernick is wrong. There certainly is NFL transparency. It is transparent that the NFL thinks more highly of a player who has been charged with domestic violence than of a player who kneels for equal justice under the law. That’s pretty transparent, isn’t it?