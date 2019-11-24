Last Sunday’s front-page story on education inequality poignantly describes how financial barriers keep low-income students from completing college degrees at rates on par with their peers ( “For poor, suburbs no sure path to college” ). A few days later, the Massachusetts Legislature moved to dramatically increase spending on K-12 public schools. Yet without a solution to the state’s chronically underfunded public colleges and universities, this investment is unlikely to help a significantly higher percentage of low-income students earn the postsecondary degrees most jobs with good pay require.

Massachusetts remains one of the lowest-performing states when ranked by spending on public higher education. Lack of state support for public colleges and universities leaves the state’s students and families paying some of the highest tuition and fees in the country. State financial aid to help low-income families defray these expenses, meanwhile, is well below the national average. With the cost of living in Massachusetts being what it is, oversize higher-education expenses are breaking the backs of working families, as James Vaznis and Sarah Carr’s article powerfully illustrates.

Massachusetts needs creative thinking to help low-income families surmount the financial barriers to postsecondary education. One compelling answer is early college high schools. North Carolina and Texas have doubled the college completion rates of low-income students by preparing them for the rigors of college and allowing them to earn a large number of college credits before they graduate high school. By providing public colleges and universities with resources to offer more low-income students opportunities to participate in early college programs, we can ensure that Massachusetts’ worthy investment in K-12 public schools leads to more students fully prepared for careers in the state’s knowledge economy.

Benjamin Forman

Research director

MassINC

Boston

Learning a trade offers an alternative path

In response to “For poor, suburbs no sure path to college,” I recommend that young people consider alternatives to college.

We need people in the trades, such as electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and carpenters. This means that the demand is strong and pay is good once you are certified. Training is done on the job, so instead of paying college tuition, you get paid to learn.

I train men and women to go into the MassSAVE weatherization industry, and I can tell you that the demand is great for certified crew chiefs. The jobs cannot be automated or sent overseas.

College is not for everyone. Try learning a trade.

Jason Taylor

Cambridge