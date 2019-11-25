Re “As gig economy expands, protections at issue” (Business, Nov. 15): This article raises a fundamental question regarding the gig economy here in Massachusetts. Why has Attorney General Maura Healey taken action against a company like Stynt for not complying with the Massachusetts law that specifies strict definitions of who can be an independent contractor, but failed to take action against Uber and Lyft for being in clear violation of that law by misclassifying their drivers as independent contractors instead of employees?

In addition, the article describes the independent-contractor law that California recently passed as being “similar” to the Massachusetts law. In fact, the conditions — known generally as the “ABC test” — specified in the law that California passed in September are taken directly from the Massachusetts law, which was last amended in 2004, long before the gig economy appeared. So, the ABC tests contained in the Massachusetts and California laws are essentially the same.