Fresh off his final appearance as Captain America in “Avengers: Endgame,” Sudbury native Chris Evans gets a chance to play a significantly less heroic character in “Knives Out,” a modern-day whodunit from Rian Johnson (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”). When mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer, “A Beautiful Mind”) is found dead following his 85th birthday party, famed detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig of the James Bond franchise) is tasked with discovering the killer among a stacked ensemble cast that includes Jamie Lee Curtis (“Halloween”), Michael Shannon (“The Shape of Water”), Toni Collette (“Little Miss Sunshine”), and Evans, who is clearly having a blast playing the black sheep of the family. Along with trying to unravel the film’s central mystery, local audiences will enjoy trying to figure out exactly where the movie was shot: Crews filmed in a dozen local municipalities late last year, including Boston, Easton, Marlborough, and Waltham. (Opens Wednesday, Nov. 27 at various theaters; rated PG-13)

<a href="http://events.crossroadspresents.com/events/2019/11/29/yasiin-bey-talib-kweli-tickets"><b>Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli Are Black Star</b></a>

Local hip-hop fans were left disappointed earlier this year when Brooklyn MCs Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (a.k.a. Mos Def), known for their brief but celebrated collaboration as Black Star in the late ’90s, canceled a planned set at Boston Calling. Now, six months after Boston Calling and 21 years after their lone album release, the duo is headed to Boston for an evening at Big Night Live, the new Causeway Street venue. (Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $45-$75; 21+)

<a href="https://www.bochcenter.org/buy/show-listing/madonna"><b>Boston Tuba Christmas</b></a>

More than 150 tuba players will gather at Faneuil Hall Marketplace this weekend for the 34th annual Boston Tuba Christmas Concert, an hourlong performance of some of your favorite holiday classics. The free concert comes courtesy of the Harvey Phillips Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to “developing, expanding and preserving the art of music.” (Saturday, Nov. 30, from 2 to 3 p.m.; Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston; free; all ages)

<a href="https://www.bostonballet.org/nutcracker"><b>‘The Nutcracker’</b></a>

Like the wave of Christmas music that hits airwaves following Thanksgiving, this year, the return of Boston Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” is a sure sign that the holiday season is upon us. With choreography by Mikko Nissinen, the Tchaikovsky classic begins a monthlong engagement at the Boston Opera House with a pair of shows on Friday. (Friday, Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. through Dec. 29; Boston Opera House, Boston; $37 and up; all ages)

<a href="https://thewilbur.com/artist/jenny-slate/?fbclid=IwAR0-N9sMzRgAp720G_-8BdLfyLM7cmCp8ON9Q0eFlwbGPt0JgCm2_spefvE"><b>Jenny Slate Little Weirds Tour</b></a>

Milton native Jenny Slate’s new book is a look into the actress-comedian’s “wild, unfiltered imagination,” where she discusses everything from the end of her marriage to her battles with stage fright. Slate will share her book with a hometown audience this weekend at the Wilbur, with her new fiance, Ben Shattuck, moderating. (Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.; The Wilbur, Boston; $31-$41; all ages)

Want more ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city this weekend? Check out five additional things to do from now through Sunday at

boston.com/BosTen.