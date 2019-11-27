So, dig in — here are 34 steals and deals. Be sure to read the fine print — blackout periods may apply, as well as stay restrictions and taxes and fees.

As much a tradition as that roasted turkey, sweet potato casserole, and cranberry sauce, Black Friday (Nov. 29) and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2) are stuffed with tempting travel opportunities to gobble up this year. And there are some real goodies, with some of the deals even stretching beyond Cyber Monday — like that leftover turkey that on day five becomes turkey enchiladas — into Travel Tuesday and a few days beyond. There are lots of warm weather spots from California to Costa Rica, cultural getaways in Italy and Paris, European river cruises, and perks, too, like playing with kittens and puppies. New York City is all in with some incredible deals. (As low as $25 a night. No, that’s not a typo.) And New England is also wooing staycationers with ridiculous rates for all seasons.

Advertisement





CYBER WEEKEND DEALS (BLACK FRIDAY THROUGH CYBER MONDAY)

The 24 North Hotel, Key West, Fla.

Waterproof books, including Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” and Mark Twain’s short stories, are in the underwater library here, as well as discounted rates up to 50 percent, half off the daily resort fee, and a $25 gift card to use at the hotel or in town, for stays now through June 2020. Rates normally begin at $200 per night. Book the deal Black Friday through Dec. 5. www.24northhotel.com





The Gates Hotel, Key West, Fla.

Rum and cigars are a Key West thing, and this hotel celebrates the history of both with a prohibition-style rum bar (operated by Key West’s first legal rum distillery) and a cigar bar that’s designed by the oldest cigar manufacturer. Rooms will be discounted 50 percent if you book Black Friday through December; rates normally begin at $200 per night, and the deal is valid for stays through June 2020. www.gateshotelkeywest.com

Advertisement





Nayara Springs and Nayara Tented Camp, Costa Rica

Get 40 percent off a four-night stay at Nayara Springs or Nayara Tented Camp (which opens Dec. 20). These over-the-top sister resorts are connected by a footbridge. The deal includes breakfast, a welcome bottle of wine, daily yoga, complimentary mini bar, and a birdwatch tour. Good for travel May 1 through June 30, 2020 and Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, 2020. Rates begin at $450 per night at Nayara Springs (regularly $750) and Nayara Tented Camp rates begin at $720 (ordinarily $1,200). Book Black Friday through Cyber Monday at www.nayarasprings.com with code BF2019 at checkout.





The Mondrian South Beach, South Beach, Fla.

Water sports on Biscayne Bay this winter sounds about right, and you’ll get 50 percent off rates plus 25 percent off food and beverage and spa treatments at the hotel’s Guy and Girl Spa, too, when you book Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Regular rates begin at $199 per night. For stays beginning December 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. www.mondriansouthbeach.com

White Elephant, Nantucket. White Elephant

Nantucket Island Resorts, Nantucket

A vacay on Nantucket in July is like Christmas in July — a fabulous gift, although pricey. But if you book a four-night stay at one of these island resorts — White Elephant, The Wauwinet, The Cottages at Nantucket Boat Basin, and Jared Coffin House — on Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you’ll get a fifth night free, for stays July 5 to 27, 2020, Wednesday to Sunday arrival. Rates begin at $175 per night at The Cottages at Nantucket Boat Basin and Jared Coffin House and from $195 per night at White Elephant and The Wauwinet. www.nantucketislandresorts.com/specials

Advertisement





Reunion Resort & Golf Club, Kissimmee, Fla.

A golf swing away from Orlando, this is the only location in the world featuring three signature championship golf courses designed by golfing legends Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Tom Watson. The hole-in-one Black Friday through Cyber Monday deal: three-bedroom villas are discounted 50 percent for midweek stays (rates start at $149, regular rates begin at $299). The deal is applicable for stays through Dec. 20, 2020. www.reunionresort.com

Chatham Bars Inn. Chatham Bars Inn

Chatham Bars Inn, Chatham

Summertime and the living is easy — especially on the Cape. Book your Cape Cod summer getaway and snag a $200 resort credit, redeemable at the inn’s restaurants, spa, boating trips, and more. Valid for stays from July 6 to Sept. 6, 2020; rates begin at $599 per night. You have from Black Friday until Dec. 7 to book. www.chathambarsinn.com/special-offers/





Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, Brewster, Mass.

Another year-round Cape Cod beauty, this resort is all that with a mansion, villas, a bayside beach, a spa and a golf course. The resort is offering 20 percent off room rates for stays throughout every season in 2020; regular rates begin at $140 per night. Book Black Friday through Cyber Monday with CYBER20 code at www.oceanedge.com.

Advertisement

Las Lagunas. Las Lagunas

Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel, Flores, Guatemala

Don’t monkey around — book Black Friday through Cyber Monday and you’ll get 40 percent off room rates, daily breakfast and a tour to Monkey Island. Discounted rates will begin at $189 per night (regularly $315). For stays: May 1 to June 30, 2020 and Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020. To book: e-mail reservations@laslagunashotel.com





Hotel Il Salviatino, Fiesole, Italy

Tuscany in the spring, summer and fall, if you book two nights or more for your Italian holiday, you’ll get 40 percent off room rates — starting rate for a junior suite is $587 per night (pre-discount rates begin at $979). Book Black Friday through Cyber Monday for travel beginning April 9 through Nov. 1, 2020. www.salviatino.com





The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark, Monticello, N.Y.

For the kiddos: New York’s largest indoor waterpark is splashing 50 percent off rates for bookings made Black Friday through Cyber Monday with travel stays from November 29, 2019 through March 31, 2020. Rates begin at $179 per night. www.thekartrite.com/





Crystal Cove, Saint James, Barbados

You’ll get 50 percent off rates and pay it forward, too, when you book on Black Friday through Dec. 6 at this beachfront all-inclusive — with a swim-up cave bar you can hole up in with a rum punch all afternoon. Nice: the resort will donate $30 from your booking to the Barbados Sea Turtle Project. Valid for travel through Oct. 31, 2020. Regular rates begin at $934 per night; discounted rate is $467. https://www.eleganthotels.com/crystal-cove

Advertisement





Sunrise Springs Spa Resort, Santa Fe, N.M.

Take a pilgrimage to this spiritual resort, sought out for its repose pools and experiential activities like playing with puppies and kittens. The offer: a 52 percent discount for stays between Dec. 1, 2019 and April 15, 2020. You’ll get a two-night stay in a Garden View Room for $150 per night, unlimited access to those pools and activities, and breakfast for two. Book Black Friday through Dec. 6. sunrisesprings.ojospa.com





Emerald Waterways

Travelers booking any 2020 European river cruise will get roundtrip air and a complimentary Premium Drink Package worth $378 per couple. Or, book your own air and get $2,000 off the price of the river cruise sailing. And — if you book a cabin on the Horizon deck, you’ll save an additional $500 per couple. Seven-night river cruises begin at $2,895 per person. Book Nov. 25 through Cyber Monday. www.emeraldwaterways.com/offers

Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina. Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, Newport, R.I.

You’ll grab 40 percent off suites (30 percent off standard rooms) at the yachty Gurney’s which celebrates the winter season with a pop-up ice skating rink and themed igloos (Roaring 20s, Harry Potter), cocktails, drinks, and music. Pre-discount winter rates begin at $139 per night. Good for stays beginning Dec. 1, 2019 through May 21, 2020. Book Black Friday through Travel Tuesday, Dec. 3. www.gurneysresorts.com/newport/packages





Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Discounts up to 50 percent on properties from Maine to California will be yours when booking Black Friday through Cyber Monday. For instance, at the Chaminade Resort & Spa in Santa Cruz, California, for stays through March 31, 2020, the post-discount rate is $85 per night, with complimentary breakfast, too. And Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, will feature rates beginning at $79 per night, also through March 31, 2020. www.benchmarkcyberweekend.com





Spruce Point Inn, Boothbay Harbor, Maine

This waterfront resort featuring cottages and an historic inn is running a Super Cyber Sale of 35 percent off rates which typically begin at $145 per night in the inn and $495 in the cottages — for weekday stays Sunday through Thursday nights. Book Black Friday through Travel Tuesday, for stays May 19 to June 22, 2020 and Sept. 7 to Oct. 15, 2020. www.sprucepointinn.com





The Meadowmere Resort, Ogunquit, Maine

A holiday cyber saver sale running through December 6 is offering 50 percent off select nights with breakfast included for stays from Dec. 1, 2019, through March 31, 2020 (excluding Saturdays). Post-discounted rates begin at $99 per night. Use code CYBER when booking at www.meadowmere.com/promo/black-friday-special/





Refinery Hotel, New York City

This fashion-forward Garment District hotel with loft-inspired guestrooms and a rooftop lounge with Empire State Building views is celebrating its sixth anniversary with a 60-minute flash sale — a gift of 60 percent off the Atelier Suites from 6 to 7 p.m. on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Regular rates begin at $399 per night, and the deal is valid for stays beginning January through March 2020. refineryhotelnewyork.reztrip.com/classic/offers

Breezes Bahamas. Breezes Bahamas Resort

Breezes Resort, Nassau, Bahamas

An all-inclusive with a flying trapeze, beachy Breezes is offering discounts between 55 and 62 percent off guestrooms — rates normally range from $300 to $450 per night and will be offered for $129 to $189. For travel December 2019 through December 2020. Book Black Friday through Travel Tuesday. Book at www.breezes.com/

Pod 39's rooftop deck. Annie Schlechter/The Pod Hotels

The Pod Hotels, New York City

These micro-hotels in macro NYC — including Pod Times Square, Pod Brooklyn, Pod 51 and Pod 39—are offering a Cyber Weekend deal that will get you mini rates in the Big Apple. The deal: $39 at Pod 39, $51 at Pod 51, $42 at Pod Times Square and $24.70 at Pod Brooklyn — that’s a 40-plus percent discount off typical rates. The offer is good for stays from Black Friday through March 31, 2020. Book beginning at 8:00 AM on Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Book at www.thepodhotel.com with promo code TOOLOW.





Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

This chain’s properties in Asia, Europe, and the Americas (including, for example, the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris) are offering guests one complimentary night stay and a $100 credit for use in the spa, dining and more for stays through March 31, 2020, when booking Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Rates normally begin at $1,220 per night at the Hôtel de Crillon. www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/luxury-hotel-offers/black-friday-and-cyber-monday.





The Whitney Hotel, Boston

Boston for beans. The expanded deal at this fashionable, pet-friendly Beacon Hill hideaway runs from Black Friday through Dec. 5 — with rates that are discounted up to 40 percent off, and for stays through September 2020; regular rates begin at $250 per night, post-discount rates begin at $150. www.whitneyhotelboston.com/

SLS Baha Mar. SLS Baha Mar

SLS Baha Mar, Nassau, Bahamas

Golf, casino, spa, beach — and, if you book between Nov. 27 and Cyber Monday for stays through Oct. 31, 2020, you’ll also enjoy 50 percent off your stay; regular rates begin at $395 per night. Book at www.slshotels.com/bahamar/ and use code Cyber at checkout.





Seven Stars Resort & Spa, Grace Bay Beach, Turks & Caicos

This “reimagined” resort on one of the Turks & Caicos most stunning strands is offering 40 percent off all guestrooms and suites when you book Black Friday through Cyber Monday. For example, rates post-discount April to mid-August are $435 for a Junior Suite Island View and from mid-August through October the post-discount rate will be $300 per night. The deal is good for stays between April 12 and Dec. 29, 2020. Book at www.sevenstarsgracebay.com under Specials or call (844) 332-5315.

Arlo NoMad Hotel NYC. Arlo Hotels

Arlo Hotels

Billed as “The Deal of the Decade,” rooms are discounted 50 percent when booking two-plus nights at the chain’s New York and Miami locations (Arlo SoHo, Arlo NoMad and Nautilus by Arlo); rates will begin at $129 per night. Bookable Black Friday through Travel Tuesday for travel through Labor Day 2020. https://www.arlohotels.com/





BLACK FRIDAY ONLY DEAL

Conrad New York Downtown, New York, New York

Be one of the first 20 people to book the Long Weekender Package and a $200 food and beverage credit during your stay is yours for in-room dining or at the hotel’s wine bar and restaurant. The package also offers 50-percent off rates on Sunday night when staying Friday and Saturday night, for a Sunday night rate of $114.50. For stays through March 2020. Black Friday deal only. www.conradnewyork.com/specials-and-packages/longweekender.html

Casa Kimberly's Cleopatra suite. Casa Kimberly

CYBER MONDAY DEALS

Casa Kimberly, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Famously known as the love lair of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton — Burton gifted it to his new bride when the couple married in 1962 — this renovated nine suite hotel (you’ll still find Taylor’s pink marble heart-shaped bathtub) overlooks Banderas Bay and has a 50-percent off Cyber Monday-only deal for stays beginning Dec. 1, 2019, through May 31, 2020. Regular rates begin at $540 per night. To book, use code CYBERCK. http://casakimberly.com/





Saint Lucia

Guestrooms at 19 of the island’s hotels, resorts, and villas will be discounted on Cyber Monday. And the destination has simplified the process with a dedicated page that will feature all the offers — deals like 50 percent savings off luxury suites, including private airport transfer and breakfast at popular Ladera Resort. The travel dates and booking windows vary — check out the Saint Lucia Cyber Monday specials page at www.stlucia.org/specials/cyber-monday-specials

Hotel Commonwealth's Fenway Park Suite. Hotel Commonwealth

Hotel Commonwealth, Boston

Home base for Boston Red Sox fans, the hotel is offering a City of Champions Cyber Monday steal, a nod to all four of Boston’s major sports team and a celebration of their collective 38 championships. The cheer-worthy deal — 38 percent discount off all rooms and suites. The special runs for 38 hours starting at 12:01 a.m. on Cyber Monday and is valid for stays until March 8, 2020. Regular rates begin at $179 per night. www.hotelcommonwealth.com.





The Opal Collection

This resort and hotel collection has a Cyber Monday promo for rates discounted up to 50 percent. The deal kicks off at the stroke of midnight and lasts for 72 hours — you’ll get rates including $204 at The Sagamore, $132 at Samoset, $194 at West Street, and $404 at Lake Placid Lodge. www.opalcollection.com/offers/opalflash/





Pacifica Hotels, California

The boutique hotel chain with properties strung along the Pacific Coast is offering a Cyber Monday-only sale of 40 percent off for stays beginning Dec. 2, 2019 through March 14, 2020. Rates will begin at $100 per night; standard rates range from $185 to $350 per night. https://www.pacificahotels.com/





Abercrombie & Kent

Eight of this tour company’s global private journeys are on sale beginning Cyber Monday at 9 a.m. with extra time to book, until Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. Tours include an eight-day Vietnam Private Journey for $1,995 (a $1,000 discount) and a seven-day Paris/Amsterdam Private Journey for $4,895 (a $3,900 discount); prices are per person, double occupancy. Travel dates are for scheduled tours in January, February, and March 2020. www.abercrombiekent.com.





HotelTonight

The mobile app booking site is holding its first-ever Cyber Monday sale that lasts through Travel Tuesday. Take 25 percent off your booking by using code HTDEAL25. There is no window for travel/stays and you can book up to 100 days in advance of your stay—but the idea is too book last minute deals for the best rates. https://www.hoteltonight.com/