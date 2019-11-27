Republicans argue that the president had ample reason to withhold benefits to Ukraine because Ukraine reportedly interfered with our 2016 elections. Specifically, they argue that Burisma, which had on its board the son of our vice president at the time, was a corrupting force.

If Republicans had a legitimate concern about Ukraine and Burisma, they have had three years with control of the Senate in which to prove it. The Senate has a Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, chaired by Senator Ron Johnson, and the Select Committee on Intelligence, headed by Senator Richard Burr, that would have jumped on this. My conclusion is that Republicans, in this case, are offering only smoke and mirrors.