SUMMER WALKER This Atlanta singer’s breakout debut, “Over It,” is an emotionally rich, au courant take on R&B, with trap snares and samples from ’90s cuts framing her straight-talking lyrics. Dec. 2, 7 p.m. $35 and up. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston

THE JOY FORMIDABLE The Welsh power trio, which has spent the 2010s releasing thrashy, sparkling rock in English and its homeland’s native language, comes to town in celebration of its debut EP, the riff-heavy “A Balloon Called Moaning,” turning 10. Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. $25. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, www.crossroadspresents.com

VERSUS These New York indie-rock lifers — also a power trio — embarked on one of this year’s best comeback jaunts by releasing two records, the EP “Ex Nihilo” and the LP “Ex Voto,” after a nine-year layoff. Both are packed with vibrant, guitar-heavy anthems like the fuzzed-out “Bow and Arrow” and the shimmying “Moon Palace.” With D.C. punk hero J. Robbins. Dec. 7, 8:30 p.m. $12. Great Scott. 617-566-9014, www.greatscottboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

JUDY COLLINS Folk-pop icon Collins has just released “Winter Stories,” a marvelous record that she made with Norwegian singer-songwriter Jonas Fjeld and North Carolinian bluegrass-acoustic country outfit Chatham County Line. It’s a seasonal record, but the season that informs it isn’t Christmas, it’s winter. Collins highlights the release with Fjeld and CCL on Sunday. Dec. 1, 7 p.m. $35 and up. Wilbur Theatre. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com

ROD PICOTT/MICHAEL DINALLO AND JULIET SIMMONS DINALLO A fine double bill: Rod Picott, ringmaster of the “circus of heartbreak and misery” conjured most recently by his “Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil,” will be joined by Michael Dinallo for his set; then Dinallo will return with wife Juliet to play the little-bit-country, little-bit-soul music they captured on her album “Dream Girl.” Dec. 3, 8 p.m. $20. Club Passim, Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

JON LANGFORD AND JEAN COOK It seems like every time inveterate collaborator Jonboy Langford comes to town these days, it’s in a different guise, be it Mekons, Four Lost Souls, or Waco Brothers. This time he’s playing with singer-violinist Jean Cook, who has lent her talents to various Langford solo and aggregate endeavors. Dec. 5, 9:30 p.m. $15. Atwood’s Tavern, Cambridge. 800-838-3006, www.brownpapertickets.com

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

THE VIJAY IYER TRIO The innovative and ambitious pianist and composer, a Grammy-nominated MacArthur Fellow famed for incorporating South Asian influences into Jazz, helms his trio featuring DownBeat Critics Poll “Rising Star” bassist Linda May Han Oh and acclaimed drummer Tyshawn Sorey. Dec. 4, 8 p.m. $25-$45. Oberon, 2 Arrow St., Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.americanrepertorytheater.org/oberon

KALIA VANDEVER QUARTET The up-and-coming Brooklyn-based trombone player and composer, who’s been called “an exciting new voice for the music” by Hot House Jazz Magazine, makes her first Boston-area appearance as a leader with her band including guitarist Lee Meadvin, bassist Nick Dunston, and drummer Connor Parks. Dec. 5, 8 p.m. $15. Q Division Studios, 363 Highland Ave., Somerville. www.mandorlamusic.net

DAVINA & THE VAGABONDS With influences ranging from the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Fats Domino, and with sassy singer Davina garnering comparisons to everyone from founding blues queen Ma Rainey to pop diva Amy Winehouse, this dynamic outfit’s take on early blues and jazz has been stirring up enthusiasm far and wide. Dec. 7, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. $30-$45. Scullers. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

CELEBRITY SERIES Pianist and Van Cliburn medalist Joyce Yang makes her series debut with works by Grieg, Schumann, Liszt, and Carl Vine (Longy’s Pickman Hall, Dec. 4). And Rob Kapilow’s popular “What Makes it Great?” returns with a program spotlighting the Jewish bards of Yuletide — Tin Pan Alley and Broadway songwriters who were sons of immigrant Jewish families yet went on to create some of the most famous Christmas tunes in existence. (Dec. 8, Jordan Hall). 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

CHAMELEON ARTS ENSEMBLE The veteran chamber troupe presents a characteristically imaginative program entitled “Slow Dreams of Eternity” and featuring works by Fauré, Schumann, Helen Grime, Arthur Benjamin, and Theo Verbey. Dec. 7-8, First Church in Boston. 617-427-8200, www.chameleonarts.org

HOLIDAY MUSIC Martin Pearlman’s Boston Baroque offers its annual “Messiah” performances, this time with Amanda Forsythe, Ann McMahon Quintero, Thomas Cooley, and Andrew Garland as vocal soloists (Dec. 6-7, Jordan Hall, www.bostonbaroque.org). And the trailblazing Tallis Scholars, under Peter Phillips’s direction, returns to Boston with works by Byrd, Victoria, Tallis, Allegri, and others (Dec. 6, St. Paul Church, Cambridge, www.bemf.org).

JEREMY EICHLER

Arts

Theater

QUIXOTE NUEVO Working from the expansive template of Miguel de Cervantes’s “Don Quixote,’’ Octavio Solis has fashioned a highly inventive meditation on old age and its sorrows — and on the gnawing desire for second chances that can arrive late in life — while also mining a rich vein of comedy. It’s a balancing act Cervantes might have admired. "Quixote Nuevo'' traces the chaotic odyssey of former literature professor Jose Quijano (Emilio Delgado), who embarks on a quest to rescue his long-lost love while in the grip of dementia, convinced he is Don Quixote. The play also dives squarely into the roiling currents of the present political moment to shine a compassionate light on the plight of undocumented immigrants. Directed by KJ Sanchez. Through Dec. 8. Huntington Theatre Company in association with Hartford Stage and Alley Theatre. At Huntington Avenue Theatre, Boston. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

BLACK NATIVITY One of Boston’s most cherished and soul-stirring holiday traditions, “Black Nativity’’ is a “song-play” by the great poet Langston Hughes that celebrates the story of the Nativity with a blend of scripture, poetry, narration, dance, gospel music, and hymns. Now in its 49th year, this production is billed as the longest-running performance of “Black Nativity’’ in the world. Featuring Marilyn Andry, Betty Hillmon, Desiree Springer, and the Honorable Milton L. Wright. Directed by Voncille Ross. Dec. 6-22. Production by National Center of Afro-American Artists. At Robert J. Orchard Stage, Paramount Center, Boston. 617-824-8400, https://emersontheatres.org/

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY A bright spot of the holidays last year was Merrimack Repertory Theatre’s production of “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,’’ a sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice’’ that was co-written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Now comes their followup, “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley,’’ which unfolds downstairs at the same time as the upstairs events of “Miss Bennet.’’ In “The Wickhams,’’ servants discover that George Wickham (Ed Hoopman), the ne’er-do-well husband of Lydia (Katie Grindeland) and foe of Mr. Darcy (Lewis D. Wheeler), has stumbled into the kitchen in the middle of the night, presenting the ingredients for a scandal. Directed by Shana Gozansky. Through Dec. 22. Merrimack Repertory Theatre, at Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall, Lowell. 978-654-4678, www.mrt.org

DON AUCOIN

Dance

MOSCOW BALLET’S GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER This touring production promises not just an impressive cast of Vaganova-trained dancers and more than 200 costumes, but spectacular staging and sets evoking Russia’s grand theatrical traditions, including ten foot tall puppets and soaring birds. Dec. 6, $44-$124. Boch Center Wang Theatre. 800-982-2787, www.bochcenter.org

LUMINARIUM IN CONCERT For its 2019 season ender, Luminarium Dance Company presents a concert that promises a melding of contemporary and classical Indian dance, as well as fanciful lighting – yes, there will be overhead projectors and shadow play! The program will feature new and recent works by artistic director Kimberleigh Holman and Merli V. Guerra. Dec. 6-7, $13-$28. Multicultural Arts Center, Cambridge. 617-477-4494, www.luminariumdance.org

THIRD LIFE CHOREOGRAPHER SERIES The abrupt closing of Third Life Studio last summer is sadly bringing about the demise of this fertile dance series curated by Kelley Donovan. She estimates presenting roughly 165 companies over the past seven years, and this one-night-only final installment features works by her, Ruth Benson Levin, and Sasso & Company, among others. Dec. 6, $15-$30. Urbanity Central Studio. 617-388-3247, www.brownpapertickets.com/events

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

CHILD’S PLAY Old-fashioned analog toys made for small hands and growing minds — such as Slinkies, building blocks, Lincoln Logs — may conjure warm, nostalgic feelings. Artists in this exhibition take advantage of that sweetness, using familiar toys and touchable materials to craft sly commentaries on gender, guns, our surveillance-saturated society, and more. Through Jan. 18. Society of Arts + Crafts, 100 Pier Four Boulevard. 617-266-1810, www.societyofcrafts.org

JUDY KENSLEY McKIE The stellar studio furniture artist has for years crafted chests, tables, and benches sporting motifs in lean, curvilinear nature-oriented designs. This show features basswood chests and frames carved with botanical patterns and cast bronze tables in forms such as a taut, sinuous pony and a grinning green turtle. Through Dec. 14. Gallery NAGA, 67 Newbury St. 617-267-9060, www.gallerynaga.com

DEINDUSTRIALIZATION Photographer James Hunt documents old mills in the Blackstone River Valley between Worcester and Providence, once a powerhouse textile manufacturing region. All those factories poisoned the Blackstone River, and now the mills are empty or repurposed. Hunt’s stark black-and-white photos consider what dying industries leave in their wake. Through Jan. 10. Hollister Gallery, Babson College, 231 Forest St., Babson Park. 781-239-5880, www.babsonarts.org

CATE McQUAID

Museums

SANFORD BIGGERS This eponymous exhibition brings works from Biggers’s sadly-ongoing BAM series — sadly, because it eulogizes unarmed black victims of police gun violence, and ongoing for reasons that should be obvious. This is stern stuff: Biggers took African sculptures to a shooting range, shot them full of bullets, and recast the remains in bronze — creating permanent monuments to violent acts. Through Dec. 15. Tufts University Art Gallery, 40 Talbot Ave., Medford. 617-627-3518, artgalleries.tufts.edu

ALICJA KWADE: IN BETWEEN GLANCES Fresh off a yearlong commission for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s rooftop, Berlin-based sculptor Kwade brings her playful, monumental modernism to Cambridge with a new solo show. Through Jan. 5. MIT List Visual Arts Center, 20 Ames St., Cambridge. 617-253-4680, listart.mit.edu

PEGGY WEIL: 88 CORES This 4½-hour video drops through 2 vertical miles of continuous Greenland sheet ice in a single pan, passing through 110,000 years of history along the way. That history is evaporating right before our eyes, as Weil’s project makes plain. If she made the work again in 10 years, how much shorter would the journey be? Through Dec. 8. Colby Museum of Art, 5600 Mayflower Hill Drive, Waterville, Maine. 207-859-5600, www.colby.edu/museum

MURRAY WHYTE





Events

Stephen Lynch performs at the Wilbur Dec. 5. Dale May

Comedy

AN INFORMAL NIGHT OF COMEDY WITH EUGENE MIRMAN The Comedy Studio is Mirman’s home club, where he can put together a loosely structured show, play around with new material, and present friends like comedian-poet Derrick Brown. The Sunday edition of this show was sold out at press time. Dec. 2, 8 p.m. $16. The Comedy Studio, 1 Bow Market Way #23, Somerville. 617-661-6507, www.thecomedystudio.com

ANDY SANDFORD This week’s headliner at CitySide comedy thinks he should have set the bar a little lower for how cool the future would be. “When you’re a kid, you think stuff like, ‘Oh man, I wonder if I’ll have a jet pack,’ ” he says. “Then you turn 30 and it’s like, ‘Man, I wonder if love is real.’ ” Dec. 2, 8:30 p.m. Free. CitySide Bar, 1960 Beacon St., Brighton. 617-566-1002, www.citysidebar.com

STEPHEN LYNCH A gifted songwriter with a warped sense of humor. The title track from Lynch’s latest album, “My Old Heart,” is a bouncy, Byrds-like number about the futility of human life and its pointless pleasures. Sample lyric: “Soon the sun will boil the oceans/Here’s a gift card from the Gap.” Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. $30. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA Bring the whole family to The Shops at Chestnut Hill for a fun-filled breakfast with the big man himself. Little ones are encouraged to come in their favorite holiday attire (PJs are a no-brainer), prepared for a morning of arts and crafts, holiday readings, and a delicious breakfast from The Cheesecake Factory. A $5 donation per person is requested and proceeds will benefit the Simon Youth Foundation. Dec. 1, 10 a.m., $5, The Shops at Chestnut Hill, 199 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill. eventbrite.com

COPLEY SQUARE TREE LIGHTING Ring in the holiday season with the annual Copley Square tree lighting. Teaming up with the Fairmont Copley Plaza, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a family reception for all in attendance. Cookie decorating, photos with Santa, and treats from the Fairmont are sure to put a smile on everyone’s face. Dec. 2, 5 p.m., Free. Copley Square, 206 Clarendon St., Boston. boston.gov

DOLLY PARTON’S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL A reimagining like no other. Set during the ’30s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this heartwarming show imagines the infamous Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his selfish habits blind him to the joy of the holiday season. While Dolly Parton isn’t scheduled to appear, her songwriting expertise can be found all over this interpretation of Charles Dickens’s classic holiday tale. Dec 3., 8 p.m., $39.95-$149.50. Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston. emersoncolonialtheatre.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Dec. 21 Piebald at Great Scott axs.com

Dec. 26 The Roots at House of Blues livenation.com

Dec. 27 Bad Rabbits at Sinclair axs.com

Dec. 29 Lotus at Royale royaleboston.com

Dec. 31 Lil Dicky at Big Night Live ticketmaster.com

Jan. 2 The Felice Brothers at Sinclair axs.com

Jan. 7 The Dead South at House of Blues ticketmaster.com

Jan. 8 Toth at ONCE Ballroom oncesomerville.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO