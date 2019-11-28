Forget Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Travel Deal Tuesday is the day to book: The best day look for deals on flights is Dec. 3. The travel booking site Hopper analyzed its database of more than 25 billion to 30 billion flight and hotel prices and found the Tuesday following Thanksgiving has consistently been the best day in the post-Thanksgiving shopping period for travel deals. Hopper’s data shows that last year more flights were discounted on Travel Deal Tuesday than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

New direct flights out of Logan: Beginning in February, American Airlines will launch a seasonal direct flight from Boston to Key West. Austria Airlines will begin Boston’s first-ever direct flight to Vienna beginning March 29. TAP announced it’s adding a direct flight from Boston to the Azores in summer 2020. Bargain European airline Level will add flights between Boston and Paris in May, with fares beginning at $140. JetBlue is discontinuing direct flights between Boston and Mexico City on Jan. 9.

Logan Airport scores low on dependability: A new study found that Logan is the fifth least-reliable airport for in the country for on-time arrivals. Insurance comparison company Policy Genius looked at the percentage of on-time arrivals at the country’s 30 largest airports and found that Logan ranked fifth least-reliable after Chicago, San Francisco, La Guardia, and Newark. Data for the study was culled from the Department of Transportation’s Air Travel Consumer Report. Speaking of Logan, travelers can now sign up to receive text messages about airport construction updates. Text SIGNUP to 30256 to receive the updates.

The wild Frontier: Bargain carrier Frontier Airlines is more likely to bump passengers than any other airline, according to a study by the company Upgraded Points. Using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the study found the rate of involuntary denied boarding to be the highest on Frontier (6.28 per 100,000 passengers), followed by Spirit Airlines, Alaska Airlines, PSA Airlines, and American. The number of involuntary denied boardings has declined over the past three years.

Love thy neighbor, but not while traveling: Three-quarters of Americans admit that they actively avoid other Americans when traveling internationally, according to a study by fare comparison website JetCost. The same study found that Americans think English tourists are the most annoying travelers, followed by tourists from Germany and Brazil.

Top Insta-worthy destinations (a.k.a., where you’ll find narcissistic members of Gen Z and millennials): The social travel company Contiki, polled its 320,000 Instagram followers to find out where they are looking to travel in 2020. If you’re looking to avoid selfie-centric 18- to 35-year-olds, knock these destinations from your list. If you love taking selfies, then have at it. The top destinations are: Greece, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Croatia, England, Japan, the Pacific Northwest, Namibia, and Iceland.









