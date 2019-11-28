Santa fans and wannabes are heading to Sunday River Resort in Maine on Dec. 8 to watch or participate in Shredding Santas, an event where 250 skiers in full Santa attire cruise down South Ridge like a red and white ho-ho-ho avalanche. Preregistration opens Dec. 2 at noon; all skiing Santas must sign up in advance. For a good view, spectators should arrive by 11 a.m. Registration fee: $20. All proceeds of this fund-raising event go to the River Fund, a nonprofit organization for youth education and recreation in the local community. New this year at Sunday River: Four new surface lifts include three covered conveyor lifts to access the learning terrain on South Ridge, as well as a T-bar on Locke Mountain for alpine race and boarder-cross training and competitions. 800-543-2754, www.sundayriver.com/events/santa-sunday

NEW BEER TOUR DEBUTS

Take a break from holiday shopping on the Metrowest Brew Tour, the newest offering from Boston-based City Brew Tours. Get a close-up, VIP-access look at the beer-making methods used by four different Massachusetts breweries, with entertainment, history and all-things-beer facts provided by knowledgeable guides. The 5- to 6-hour tour includes tasting up to 16 craft beers paired with a tasty lunch at Beerworks; round-trip transportation from Boston to Metrowest breweries; and City Brew Tours swag. Limited to 14 guests. Tours offered Sundays at 10:45 a.m. $99 per person. 617-453-8687, www.citybrewtours.com/boston/tours/metro-west-brew-tour

RING IN THE NEW YEAR ON A HARBOR CRUISE

It’s not too early to make plans for spectacular New Year’s cruises. Classic Harbor Line is offering two fun-filled trips in Boston Harbor aboard the luxury yacht Northern Lights. On the 3-hour New Year’s Eve Fireworks cruise, dance to a live funk music band, enjoy tasty hors d’oeuvres and ring in 2020 watching Boston’s fabulous fireworks. Drinks available for purchase. Adults only, ages 21 and up. $185. Not a late-night fan? Celebrate in leisurely style on the two-hour morning New Year’s Day Brunch Cruise. Take in historic sites along the harbor and enjoy panoramic views of Boston’s skyline while sipping hot cocoa from the hot chocolate bar. The three-course brunch menu includes such items as avocado eggs Benedict, sliced honey ham, assorted pastries, yogurt, waffle station, and more. Adult $75; child $50.

THERE

HOLIDAY MODEL TRAIN SHOW IN N.Y.

Model railway enthusiasts won’t want to miss this year’s Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden where more than 25 G-scale model trains and trolleys hum along nearly a half-mile track past re-creations of iconic sites from all five boroughs of New York City, Hudson River Valley, and other locations in New York State. Now in its 28th year, this season’s newest display showcases New York City’s Central Park, featuring replicas of architectural features — Belvedere Castle, the Dairy, the Old Bandstand, the Angel of the Waters sculpture atop the Bethesda Fountain, and two graceful pedestrian bridges — re-created from natural materials such as birch bark, lotus pods, acorns, and cinnamon sticks. Set within an immersive indoor winter wonderland, the tableau also includes famous New York buildings that are either adjacent to the park or just inside it, including the Plaza Hotel, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and the Rose Center for Earth and Space, part of the American Museum of Natural History. Open through Jan. 26. Tickets from $23 adults; $10 children (ages 2–12); advance timed tickets strongly recommended. 718-817-8700, www.nybg.org/event/holiday-train-show

LUXURY JOURNEY TO GUATEMALA

Looking to avoid predictable mass tourism trips? Those looking for a personalized itinerary may want to consider visiting Guatemala, the newest destination offered by Naya Traveler. Travelers can help curate their experiences — including architectural marvels, majestic landscapes, and a rich cultural heritage — by choosing among four journeys: Tracing the Mayas; The Highland Hues; Wonders of Nature; and The Colonial Legacy. The suggested best time to visit this tropical climate is November through April. Rates from $800 per person per day, double occupancy; rates vary depending on season and itinerary specifics. Price includes all hand-picked boutique and private accommodations, domestic airfare, transportation, host and expert guides, daily activities and excursions in private, some meals, and services of an on-call operational team monitoring the trip 24/7. International airfare is not included. 301-358-5096, www.nayatraveler.com/guatemala

EVERYWHERE

HI-TECH BLUETOOTH EARBUDS

On your next travel adventure, leave your ginormous headset at home and tuck Edifer’s new TWS5 Wireless Earbuds in your carry-on — or pocket. Utilizing Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the earbuds offer instant pairing and a reliable connection with eight hours of playback to any smart device. The small, handy charging case provides another 24 hours of available use. Playback management and call answering is available via touch controls without having to pull out your smart device. Splash-proof design provides protection from rain or sweat. Multiple foam tips ensure a secure fit to any user. Includes USB charging cable. Free shipping to 48 states. $79.99. www.edifier.com/us/en/headphones-earphones/tws5-true-wireless-earbud-headphones

