Re “GOP’s willful blindness puts democracy in peril” (Ideas, Nov. 24): As one of maybe seven “deplorables” in Eastern Massachusetts, I witnessed the greatest peril to our democracy in one of the Democratic debates, when all the candidates raised their hands supporting medical help for illegal immigrants. Deplorables are dead set against this.

Deplorables also didn’t buy the two-year Robert Mueller fiasco, the despicable sleaze of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, and now the Adam Schiff hearings.

You need to come with a better game plan if you want to win the Super Bowl.