The Globe’s reprint of The New York Times obituary of Jack O’Dell missed a priceless opportunity to inform readers about a lesser-known giant in the battle for racial justice (“Jack O’Dell, King aide fired over Communist past; 96,” Nov. 22). He was a hugely effective activist and seminal strategic thinker who was the embodiment of generosity and solidarity.

Instead, the obituary dwells on old red-bating smears as if that constituted the most significant O’Dell story. O’Dell never concealed his Communist Party ties in the 1950s, nor that he severed those ties when he went to work for Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in the late 1950s in order to spare them of guilt by association. O’Dell, however, was not immunized from demands by President Kennedy and J. Edgar Hoover to fire him from his post, where he served effectively as an SCLC liaison with movements around the world.