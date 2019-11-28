Governor Baker’s Housing Choice bill and several other bills that contain similar provisions are trying to advance building for the so-called missing middle: teachers, health care providers, firefighters, young professionals still paying off college loans, and elders who want to downsize. The million-dollar homes and sky-high rentals don’t work for them.

Jon Chesto’s take on the governor’s Housing Choice bill cites the views of some municipal officials that they’re already doing their part for affordable housing ( “Baker’s housing bill stalls again at State House,” Business, Nov. 22). However, the need for more subsidized housing is not the only issue that has created a housing shortfall. The combination of zoning restrictions and market forces is shutting out people who do not expect to be subsidized but are earning decent salaries for important work in our communities.

We are losing talented residents and new business opportunities because of our incredibly expensive housing. If the governor’s bill is flawed, the Legislature should cobble together a better one that will jump-start more middle-income housing and get it done in the next session.

Clarice B. Gordon

Concord

Housing effort should be transit-oriented and broad-based

Paul S. Grogan and Karen E. Kelleher are spot-on in “Four things the state must do to ease the housing crisis” (Opinion, Nov. 26). To those four points I would add two more.

Improvement of transit is critical if we want to build more affordable transit-oriented housing — a trend gaining considerable ground in Massachusetts. The Red Line is down, the Orange Line is delayed — we hear these words every day. To encourage people to use and live near transit, and get to good jobs, the state has to rehabilitate our transit system.

My second point — one the authors touch on in their call for a “collective response to the housing crisis” – is broad cross-sector collaboration. The public and private sectors, including urban planners, developers, lenders, hospitals, universities, and other entities, need to tackle the crisis together to attract workers, promote economic development, and make people and communities healthier.

We are seeing some efforts and we need to see more. One example is the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation and the Conservation Law Foundation teaming up to create an equity fund for transit-oriented development. This effort has involved Boston Medical Center, the Boston Foundation, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and others who collaboratively are looking for innovative ways to build affordable, sustainable housing; promote healthy living; and help close the equity gap so evident in our society.

Deborah J. Addis

Brookline

The writer, a longtime advocate for affordable housing and community development, consults for the Healthy Neighborhoods Equity Fund.