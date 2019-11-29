Openings: The newest branch of Northern Italian steakhouse Davio’s (50 Liberty Drive at Fan Pier Boulevard) is now open in the Seaport — where else? — serving dinner beginning Nov. 25, lunch on Dec. 2, and brunch starting Dec. 8.

There are 300 seats and a waterfront outdoor patio where you can order rib eye, filet mignon, and tagliatelle Bolognese. At the harborfront bar, try the restaurant’s signature Philly cheesesteak spring rolls, chicken Parmesan spring rolls, Buffalo chicken spring rolls — or a burger.

Nearby, Woods Hill Pier 4 opens in the old Anthony’s Pier 4 space (300 Pier 4 Blvd. at Harbor Shore Drive) on Nov. 26; owner Kristin Canty also runs Concord’s Woods Hill Table and Adelita. As at her other restaurants, Charlie Foster is the executive chef. Meat comes from her Farm at Woods Hill in Bath, N.H.; seafood is also local. Dine virtuously on dry-aged duck; broccoli with cheddar and smoked garlic aioli; parsnip tartine; sunflower risotto; and grass-fed steak. Cocktails use ingredients made on Canty’s farm, too. In the warmer weather, there’s a 60-seat patio with panoramic harbor views.