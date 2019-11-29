Join the throngs at the 78th annual Boston Common Tree Lighting as Mayor Marty Walsh illuminates a 60-year-old spruce from Pictou County, Nova Scotia. The ceremony marks the 47th year the province has given a tree to the city as a thank-you for relief efforts Boston provided after a 1917 ship explosion in Halifax Harbor. Savor the holiday spirit with the festive stage show and a spectacular fireworks display. 6 p.m. Free. boston.gov

Starting Friday

Soulful Sounds

Celebrate the story of the Nativity at a performance of Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity at the Emerson Paramount Center. The gospel retelling of Christmas includes a joyful pas de deux performed to African drums. Presented by the National Center of Afro-American Artists. Tickets from $35. blacknativity.org

Advertisement

Friday-Sunday

Reindeer Sighting

Santa’s favorite reindeer takes flight at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre during Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. Enjoy songs from the classic story performed by a cast of lovable characters, including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and the Abominable Snow Monster. From $39. bochcenter.org

Saturday

Scandinavian Noel

Nibble on traditional Swedish waffles and sip mulled wine at Swedish Yuletide at the Cyclorama at Boston Center for the Arts. The kid-friendly event features an assortment of Scandinavian vendors and live entertainment from the children of the Swedish School of Boston. $10, children under 13 free. boston.swea.org

Sunday

Hanukkah Fun

Build a giant Lego menorah for Boston Children’s Hospital at the Chanukah Wonderland & Gift Shop at the Revere Hotel. Browse Jewish vendors in the gift shop, eat your fill of latkes, and make wax candles during the festive event, presented by Chabad of Downtown Boston. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. $25 a family. chabaddowntownboston.org

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least four weeks in advance to week@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @BostonGlobeMag.