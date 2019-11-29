“A Way to Fight Anti-immigrant Bias That Works” (Perspective, November 3) says, presumably tongue-in-cheek, the “much-despised black Kenyan Muslim Barack Obama” when discussing the Affordable Care Act. I’m not sure that all your readers got the tongue-in-cheek part. Perhaps this could have been made more clear to avoid misunderstanding!

Chestnut Hill

I was stunned to see the phrase, “much-despised black Kenyan Muslim Barack Obama” used without quotes or even to identify Obama as the president. It was out of character in this article about how we can change minds. I believe there should be an apology given to the readers and the actually much-loved American President Obama as well.

Julia McVay

West Roxbury

Yet again with the “deplorables.” I was appalled to read the Abhijit V. Banerjee/Esther Duflo article and see Hillary Clinton be misinterpreted once again — and by such notable “experts.” Do these scholars too fall prey to taking words out of context and create lasting lies? Did they bother to read her entire speech? No, instead they went with the Republican screed that took that word as a rallying cry. That is truly deplorable.

Kayta Curzie Gajdos

Belmont

I understand the authors’ gist. Name-calling does little to change people’s minds and will likely make them more intransigent. Yet, they never complete the circle. If people are being racist or xenophobic, the authors’ recommendations do little to address the root problem. Why not suggest more experiential learning, or stressing the importance of listening? Creating situations where people meet people of different backgrounds seems like a more effective strategy.

PoliSciGuy

posted on bostonglobe.com

Winter Travel Destinations

I was so pleased to read Helene Stapinski’s uplifting article on Puebla, Mexico (“The Gilded Age and Beyond,” November 3). Having read it, I just might consider Puebla for my winter vacation.

Bernie Flanagan

Beverly

From mid-November to mid-May, I live about 2 miles from the wineries in Temecula, California (“The Next Great Wine Country,” November 3). There’s a lot going on in wine country and it keeps improving. Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the first harvest there. It’s a well-run city that just needs some additional dining options. I’ve found it to be a pretty nice place to spend my winters.

ChasMac

posted on bostonglobe.com

Dinner Dilemma

To the letter writer who frequently hosts meals at her house and would like to be an invited guest instead: Why not tell people you are unable to host every week and suggest a rotation or a potluck some other weeks (Miss Conduct, November 3)? They might just go for it and you won’t have to find new Sabbath friends (presumably this bunch was your first choice).

Jeanne1701

posted on bostonglobe.com

Let’s be honest, some people just can’t cook — or can’t be bothered.

elcid1952

posted on bostonglobe.com

I am trying to figure out how this pattern developed. Hosts host a Shabbat dinner one week, then nobody else volunteers to host for weeks and then the original hosts invite the guests again? How about in the intervening weeks the hosts ask if anyone wants to host and offer to be available as a resource, if that would facilitate others taking a turn? But I also don’t disagree with their daughter — do what you are willing to do as a gift without hope of reciprocity and let the rest go.

Diana Moses

posted on bostonglobe.com

