LOT SIZE 1 acre

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $319,000 in 2016

PROS This nearly 300-year-old Cape, the Benjamin Briggs Home, was recently updated with new wiring and plumbing. From a screened-in porch in back, a charming Dutch door opens into the living area with wide wood floors, an oversized fireplace with antique bread warmer, and exposed beams. At right, the updated kitchen features a farmhouse sink and butcher-block counters, plus accents like exposed brick, mason-jar light fixtures, and a retro-style fridge. Off the dining room, there’s a laundry room and new bath with heated floors. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a bath tucked into the eaves. The rambling landscape includes mature trees, and there’s a two-car garage.

Advertisement

CONS Long, gravel driveway is shared with neighbors.

Jill Caffrey, The Neagle Caffrey Durkin Group at William Raveis, 781-603-9763, Jill.Caffrey@raveis.com

$899,999

55 BOYLSTON STREET / JAMAICA PLAIN

SQUARE FEET 1,654

LOT SIZE 0.1 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $429,200 in 2012

PROS Throughout this 1890 mansard Colonial, there are high ceilings and hardwood floors. The sunny living room boasts bay windows and crown molding. A marble-tiled half bath off the dining room is surprisingly roomy. In back, the cheerful kitchen sports butcher-block counters, a double farmhouse sink, and colorful appliances, including a yellow range and a blue dishwasher. A tiled mudroom off the kitchen leads to a cobblestone patio, a yard, and a detached two-car garage. Upstairs there are two good-sized bedrooms and a tiny nursery or office. They share a new bath with Carrara marble gracing the double vanity and herringbone-tiled floor.

CONS An offer has been accepted.

Josh Muncey, The Muncey Group at RE/MAX Destiny, 617-905-6445, munceygroup.com

Advertisement





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.