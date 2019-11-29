Uh, Nestor, every single instance where you identified the gender of a horrible driver, it was a guy. I know the numbers say that women are better drivers than men, but c’mon, who among us hasn’t seen a woman fixing her makeup in the mirror while talking on her phone at 70 mph? (PL) …

#1 on the list should be Massachusetts Driver. I grew up in this state and have spent large chunks of my life in other states. I can tell you without hesitation that this state has the most discourteous, oblivious drivers in the country. (user 02468357) …

The following is an edited sample of comments readers posted on BostonGlobe.com in response to columnist Nestor Ramos’s “The 14 worst people on the Mass. Pike, ranked” (Metro, Nov. 26):

I had a coworker in her 20s once tell me that her dad taught her she didn’t need to use turn signals: “It’s nobody else’s business we’re you’re going.” Yup, she was raised in Massachusetts. (suzsen) …

I drive a BMW, but it’s really astounding how often someone pulls a [bad] move in traffic and the car turns out to be a BMW. (rafibomb) …

After growing up in Minnesota I can attest to the fact that back there the horn is used only in an emergency situation. Otherwise, honking is considered rude and may garner angry looks. I’ll never get used to it. (MichellePaws@gmail.com) …

How about the Weavers. No, I am not talking about Lee Hays, Fred Hellerman, Ronnie Gilbert, and Pete Seeger, although I could. There’s certainly a message in their songs, like “I Know Where I’m Going” and “Follow the Drinking Gourd,” that could apply to life on the highway. Rather, I’m talking about the sporty cars who like to behave as if the road was a game of Frogger and they need to move quickly through medium traffic to set some kind of land speed record between Wakefield and Newton, or Blandford and West Springfield. Just plain dangerous. Buy yourself a video game and play it at home. (CM4DH) …

My Pike all-time fave: the guy playing his trumpet as he passed me. (user 4399440) …

We are all guilty. We are all victims. Welcome to Boston. (cake14).



