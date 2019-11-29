Re “At MIT, a new name fuels fury” (Page A1, Nov. 25): MIT is adding insult to injury by renaming the Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences Building the Shell Auditorium. MIT might as well call it the “Shell it Out Auditorium.” The fossil fuel industry has not made an earnest commitment to transition to clean energy. MIT does not need even the hint that it’s willing to compromise on science if the price is right. How is it that Shell Oil has the money to donate to institutions like MIT but needs taxpayer-funded subsidies year after year?

Jan Kubiac