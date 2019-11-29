Faced with the inevitable, he would want to press on

In Bryan Marquard’s obituary of Susan and Carl Chase (“Together in life and, determinedly, in death,” Metro, Nov. 25), he writes, "The Chases — who according to their children had taken sleeping pills before they were found Oct. 27 — said in their final letter that ‘while it is always possible that things will turn around for the better,’ they believed overpopulation was ‘bringing about the destruction of civilization, and will eventually cause the extinction of our species.’ ”

Here is a bittersweet story that reminds us that aging is not easy these days, even for those who have enjoyed full and fruitful lives and whose later years are at least economically comfortable. For the Chases, she a visual artist and he a musician, their inability to cope with the many issues that come with the later years inspired this seemingly rational approach to ending it all, hand in hand.