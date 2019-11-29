Faced with the inevitable, he would want to press on
In Bryan Marquard’s obituary of Susan and Carl Chase (“Together in life and, determinedly, in death,” Metro, Nov. 25), he writes, "The Chases — who according to their children had taken sleeping pills before they were found Oct. 27 — said in their final letter that ‘while it is always possible that things will turn around for the better,’ they believed overpopulation was ‘bringing about the destruction of civilization, and will eventually cause the extinction of our species.’ ”
Here is a bittersweet story that reminds us that aging is not easy these days, even for those who have enjoyed full and fruitful lives and whose later years are at least economically comfortable. For the Chases, she a visual artist and he a musician, their inability to cope with the many issues that come with the later years inspired this seemingly rational approach to ending it all, hand in hand.
While it’s hard to argue with their perspective on the future, I think I will try to follow the paths of people like former president Jimmy Carter and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who are fighting for our future till the very end.
Michel L. Spitzer
Jamaica Plain
The writer is 78.
We romanticize suicide in the old but not the young
“Together in life and, determinedly, in death” approvingly quotes the children of a septuagenarian couple who committed suicide together. These children say their parents were found “holding hands, fingers entwined peacefully.”
As a lifelong liberal who is now 72, I object to the ageism and ableism in the double standard that romanticizes suicide in the old and frail while deploring it in the young and healthy.
Felicia Nimue Ackerman
Providence