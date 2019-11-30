Whale puzzle by Maple Landmark, $16.50 at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, 978-238-0455, capeannmuseum.org

Boston CityScape tray, $35.95 at deCordova | Store, 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln, 781-259-8692‬, decordova.org

Croc Pile Mini by Areaware, $34.95 at ICA Store, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston, 617-478-3104, icastore.org

My Garden Is Quote necklace, $78 at Gift at the Gardner, 25 Evans Way, Boston, 617-278-5122‬, gift.gardnermuseum.org

Modern Mona necktie, $58 at Museum of Fine Arts Boston Shop, mfashop.org

Alba whisky bottle by Joe Doucet for Nude, $355 at Peabody Essex Museum Shop, 161 Essex St., Salem, 978-542-1619, pemshop.com

Pleated vase by AFT, $55 at SCMA Shop, Smith College Museum of Art, 20 Elm St., Northampton, 413-585-2760‬, scmashop.smith.edu

USS Constitution model building kit by COBI Smithsonian, $69.99 at USS Constitution Museum Store, Charlestown Navy Yard, Charlestown, 617-426-1812, usscm.org

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.