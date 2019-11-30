Expect clouds to thicken during the morning tomorrow, with snow beginning between 2 and 5 p.m. in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. If you are traveling west and southwest be aware snow will arrive in Connecticut mid-morning. You’ll have a longer window of time if you’re headed up to Maine. Over Cape Cod and the Islands any snow is short-lived and is washed away by heavy rain.

Saturday turned out bright, but it was chilly. Temperatures didn’t make it out of the 30s, and dew points, which are a measure of the type of air we have, shows that this stuff is from pretty far north up in Canada. With cold air in place as precipitation moves in, that means the storm beginning Sunday will start with snow for most of us.

Advertisement

There’s going to be two distinct periods where snow accumulates. The first will be Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Most areas will see anywhere from a couple of inches all the way up to close to a foot as you head into Southern New Hampshire and Southern Vermont. Over Southeastern Massachusetts, even though the precipitation will likely start as snow, it will quickly change to rain.

(TROPICAL TIDBITS)

Snowfall rates will increase quickly once the snow begins and may come down at an inch an hour or more for a few hours Sunday evening.

The rain-snow line will continue to move north and west overnight. Where the lines ends up determines the final snow amounts from the first round.

The first round of snow, which changes to rain and sleet south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, moves in Sunday afternoon. (COLLEGE OF DUPAGE WEATHER)

There’s likely to be a lull in the precipitation. the heaviest will be over Monday morning. Lighter precipitation will last into Monday afternoon. Then it turns colder.

There’s a question as to how much precipitation comes back later Monday evening and into early Tuesday. Some computer models show several more inches; others keep the steadier snowfall out over the ocean. so we wouldn’t see much more snow. I kept this map to what would fall through midday Monday.

Advertisement

The numbers you see on the weather maps are different than what’s on the ground. This is because the snow will be heavy and wet, and there’s also going to be some compaction from sleet and rain.

There won’t be any coastal flooding as tides are astronomically quite low. With some heavy, wet snow, there’s always the chance for isolated power outages. Temperatures also will not be bitter cold during this storm which will make it tolerable to clean up.

Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom.