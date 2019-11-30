This one will come in quickly Sunday afternoon. Traffic on the Sunday after Thanksgiving is always difficult, but add in the snow and it’ll be exponentially worse. Get out of the area by sunrise Sunday to avoid what’s going to be an incredibly trying day on the roads.

This will be a messy storm. Some areas won’t see any significant snowfall; some of you reading this could end up with a foot. If you’ve lived here for any length of time, you know that winter storms often bring wide ranges of accumulation.

Meteorological winter begins Sunday, and that’s when our first storm of the season arrives.

Advertisement

Snow will accumulate Sunday evening into Monday. (DAVE EPSTEIN)

The storm will arrive between 1 and 5 p.m. and will bring several hours of moderate to heavy snow. Then warm air from the ocean will begin to change the snow to rain from Cape Cod northward. The exact time of the changeover and the northward extent of the rain-snow line will determine how much snow you wake up to Monday morning.

A number of factors favor lower snowfall totals along the coastline and inside Route 128: It’s still early in the season and although temperatures are colder than average, we don’t have any deep Arctic air in place. Also the track of the storm should allow a coastal front to move inland, keeping the heaviest of the snow west of Interstate 495.

One of the American models has warm air moving far inland Sunday night. (COLLEGE OF DuPAGE WEATHER)

Bad news: This storm is going to linger. It could sit off the New England coast for an entire day. Rain could even change back to snow Monday before the storm leaves.

Low pressure will cross the country and bring snow and rain to New England Sunday into Monday. (WEATHERBELL)

Enough questions remain about the storm, and I expect the snowfall estimates to change.

Even if snow stays away or is limited, you still have to be cautious: The rain will be heavy and there could be street flooding. Tides are astronomically low now, so I don’t expect major coastal flooding. The snow will tend to be heavy and wet, and that could cause some power issues when the precipitation flips from snow to rain.

Advertisement

Good news: Moderation is likely and Pacific air comes in after the storm, so we are not entering a snowy pattern. Yet.

Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom.