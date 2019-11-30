Perhaps I can help Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana deal with his dilemma over whether it was Russia or Ukraine that interfered in the 2016 election. I think he needs to pay closer attention to his source of facts. Here’s an example: Let’s say that after a very thorough examination, Mayo Clinic doctors tell you that you have cancer. It’s just an opinion, of course, so you need to sniff around a little more. That’s when you remember this doctor in New York City who’s done at least one noteworthy physical. So you get in to see him. His results are that you that you’re the healthiest person on the planet with prospects bordering on eternal life. Now you can make a considered decision. And even though eternal life is tempting, you probably go with treatment.

James P. Pehl