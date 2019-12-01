Somerset-Berkley player #23 Alex Millar (left) in action with Longmeadow player Megan Weyer at the D1 MIAA field Hockey Final. Somerset-Berkley won 4-1. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In a Nov. 24 letter to the editor, Jody Quill found the inclusion of male players in girls field hockey games wrong. The reason they are included is that students are allowed to participate in sports designated for the opposite sex if the sport is not offered for their sex. The obvious answer, and one proposed by Jody Quill, is to have a boys team. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association should seriously consider this. While we in New England consider field hockey a girls sport, the rest of the world does not. If we started male field hockey now, then when the rest of the world comes to Los Angeles for the Olympics we might be able to field a competitive team. A little secret: The host country gets an automatic entry in all events.Maybe in nine years, we can see our sons and daughters in the Olympics.