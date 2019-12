“America’s Parade” (Metro, Nov. 24) tells of the Nov. 23 parade in Plymouth. As I read, I looked for some mention of Native Americans, but there was none. None. Not even when the article included information from the organizers’ website, that the parade “is intended to highlight America’s heritage, from the 17th century to the present.” How can the Globe publish an article on the parade without once mentioning, or including responses from, Native Americans?

Cindy Snow

Shelburne Falls