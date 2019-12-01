As one who cares deeply about our natural world and has no delusions about the significance of my physical body after my death, I found that Tony Rehagen’s “Dying green,” about green burials, resonated strongly for me (Ideas, Nov. 24.) I hope many readers will pause to consider how common burial practices have evolved over time to become harmful to our planet and unnecessarily expensive. One set of green burial practices that is available here and now is found in traditional Jewish rituals for death and burial. The body is not embalmed, the casket is a plain pine box, and no concrete vault is required. I would love to be launched into the great beyond in this way, especially if my grave was in a natural setting where “perpetual care” was provided by a canopy of trees or the green grass of a meadow.

Alfred Mollitor