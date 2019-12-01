Except for the southeast — Plymouth and Bristol counties, and the Cape and Islands — the entire state is under either a winter weather warning or advisory from 11 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service

A winter storm is expected to span the first three days of the month, bringing a mixed bag of snow and rain as two systems tango over the Bay State, according to the National Weather Service.

And as the storm rolls in, the number of delayed and cancelled flights are mounting at Logan International Airport.

FlightAware.com reports more than 70 cancelled flights Sunday at Logan. The website also reports more than 150 flight delays at the airport as of early afternoon.

Several airlines that serve Logan -- including American, United, Delta, and JetBlue -- have offered waivers to passengers scheduled to fly Sunday and Monday, according to those airlines’ websites. Specific instructions for passengers about those waivers are posted to the airlines’ websites.

Jennifer Mehigan, a Massachusetts Port Authority spokeswoman, has said Massport advises passengers to check a flight’s status with their airline before heading to Logan.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, in a statement Sunday, said the Boston Public Schools, along with all city of Boston offices, including the Boston Public Library and Boston Centers for Youth & Families, will be open during normal hours Monday.

School custodians, with the help of Public Works Department crews, will work to clear snow two hours before school begins tomorrow, Walsh said.

As of about 12:45 p.m., no snow emergency had been declared in Boston and there was no parking ban in place, according to the statement. The DPW will begin pre-treating roads with salt at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“We are encouraging residents to use caution when traveling, assist older neighbors and those who are disabled, and keep up with the shoveling of their property throughout the storm,” Walsh said. “The City of Boston and our Public Works are well prepared for this storm that’s coming Boston’s way, and we ask that residents and businesses shovel their sidewalks and walkways, to ensure safety for all.”

Boston residents are encouraged to visit boston.gov/snow and follow @CityofBoston on Twitter for information about snow emergencies, parking bans, school delays, and cancellations, the statement said.

Governor Charlie Baker, speaking in an interview with WBZ-TV Sunday morning, said crews have been preparing the state’s roadways and public transit system ahead of the storm.

Travelers have been encouraged to start their trips earlier than normal this holiday weekend, he said, and it appeared there was heavier-than-normal traffic on the state’s highways Saturday.

“Our hope is that a lot of people will take advantage of the opportunity to get home early,” Baker said.

Highway crews will have equipment out Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, while workers for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have been pretreating rails and checking signals and switches to ensure they’re ready for the cold weather.

“The goal here is going to be giving people what we would describe as a full service on Sunday night and on Monday morning,” Baker said.

David Scorey, the chief executive and general manager of Keolis Commuter Services, said more than 350 MBTA and Keolis personnel will be deployed to shovel, sand, and salt passenger areas along the Commuter Rail.

Those crews will also be available to respond to incidents during the storm, such as fallen trees, and be stationed near switches, signals, and other key facilities to help maintain normal operations, Scorey said in a statement.

Scorey said passengers traveling Monday should allow extra time to get to train stations, be careful on the platforms and while boarding trains.

“We’re closely monitoring the forecast and activating our Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the deployment of resources across the network,” Scorey said. “Our goal is to minimize the storm’s impact on service to ensure passengers who need to travel can use Commuter Rail as an alternative to driving in these conditions.”

MBTA customers can also check for service updates at www.MBTA.com/winter.

In Massachusetts, the storm is expected to enter from western part of the state at about 2 p.m., arriving in Boston with snow by 6 p.m., according to Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist at the weather service.

Central and western Massachusetts will transition to a wintery mix of snow and sleet after 8 p.m. Sunday, while regions closer to the water -- including Boston, the Cape & Islands, and the South Coast -- are expected to get a transition to rain around that time, Buttrick said.

Those conditions will continue into the Monday morning commute, and travelers in central and western parts of the state could face more hazardous travel conditions due to the slippery mix, she said.

Snow is expected to return around 2 p.m. Monday, and continue into the evening, she said.

“I do believe the Monday afternoon commute will be dicey,” she said.

Snow totals will vary widely depending on the location, she said: By the time the storm pulls away Tuesday morning, some areas could have just a dusting to about 2 inches, including the Cape & Islands and coastal Plymouth County.

The state’s central and western areas could see far more snow -- in places up to 8 to 16 inches, she said.

[#Winter Weather Timeline] Here is one model simulation (not to be exact) of what to expect for arrival time & duration of #snow, #ice & rain in #MA #RI & #CT. Loop begins noon today & ends 9 am Mon. Burst of snow this afternoon & evening results in treacherous travel. #Boston pic.twitter.com/yi0n8Vnwn9 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 1, 2019

Wind could add to difficult conditions Sunday and Monday, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour, according to the weather service.

While wind and precipitation are expected to wrap up Tuesday, unseasonably cold weather will likely stay the week, with high temperatures near 34 Sunday, 38 Monday, 36 Tuesday, 39 Wednesday, 30 Thursday, and 38 Friday, according to the weather service.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com