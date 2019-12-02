Sweet Baby James is heading back to Fenway Park once more.

James Taylor & His All-Star Band will perform at the home of the Red Sox on Sunday, June 21, 2020, alongside Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin.

Taylor has a long history with the iconic ballpark, even writing a song dedicated to Fenway released in 2015. Recent performances at the park include singing the national anthem before Game 1 of the 2018 World Series and a concert alongside Bonnie Raitt in August 2017. Raitt will join Taylor during several shows on his 2020 tour, which kicks off in April, but will not be in town for the 2020 Fenway concert.