Morimoto will open Momosan Ramen Boston at Hub Hall at the Hub on Causeway (80 Causeway St.) this winter. It joins local institutions including Mike’s Pastry, Monica’s Mercato, and Sullivan’s Castle Island. Patina Restaurant Group, which runs high-profile restaurants such as Rockefeller Center’s Sea Grill and State Grill and Bar at the Empire State Building, operates the food hall.

Masaharu Morimoto — better known as TV’s “Iron Chef” — is opening his first Boston restaurant.

Momosan is the hall’s only standalone restaurant, specializing in ramen, grilled dishes, Japanese bar snacks, sushi, and plenty of sake. Morimoto described the atmosphere as “fun, casual, and energetic” in a statement.

The first Momosan opened in New York City in 2016; Morimoto also has namesake high-end Japanese restaurants around the world, with notable locations in Philadelphia and New York City.

Morimoto is the second celebrity chef to appear in the neighborhood — Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina opened at the Hub on Causeway in October.

