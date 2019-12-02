xxann - Gift box of handcrafted Italian -style salami from MoodyÕs Delicatessen & Provisions in Waltham. Handout photo from MoodyÕs Delicatessen & Provisions. (Moody's) Moody's

Your meat-loving family members or friends will be delighted by a gift box of Italian-style salamis from Moody’s Delicatessen & Provisions in Waltham. Handcrafted by their own New England Charcuterie, where meats of all kinds are salted, cured, smoked, and roasted, the box has three varieties: a spicy soppressata made with Calabrian chili pepper, a sweet soppressata, and one tartufo (with white truffles); each is 6.75 ounces. A pack of beef jerky is included ($60 plus shipping). For nibbling or for a cheese board, you will receive many thank-yous. A larger gift box ($95), which offers four types of soppressata, beef jerky, snack sticks, plus a T-Shirt and tumbler with Moody’s logo, is also available. To order go to moodyswaltham.com.