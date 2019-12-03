“I started thinking about children’s relationships to the holidays, how they view it with a sense of wonder that adults seem to have lost,” he said. Lockhart also considered how adults respond to that wonderment, telling stories to capture children’s imaginations.

Now in his 25th year of Holiday Pops, Lockhart often zeroes in on a theme for the annual concert series (Dec. 4-31, at Boston Symphony Hall) known for sing-alongs and stop-ins by Santa Claus.

When Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart sat down to plot the orchestra’s 2019 holiday program, he found himself thinking about the real spirit of the season.

Those ideas will come together in a Pops version of “The Polar Express,” in which text and images from Chris Van Allsburg’s classic book are projected as the orchestra performs Alan Silvestri’s acclaimed score from the 2005 film. This year’s Holiday Pops centerpiece, it will anchor all but one of the 44 planned Pops concerts. (The exception is a business-community gala on Dec. 12, when Tony-winning singer and actor Brian Stokes Mitchell will perform.)

“Once you come up with something in your mind like ‘Polar Express,’” says Lockhart, “things fall into place rather easily.”

A sensory-friendly concert (Dec. 7) is designed for individuals with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivities. A shortened, 60-minute version of the regular Holiday Pops concert, it offers quiet room and support spaces, noise-reduction headphones, and other modifications.

“We sell fewer tickets so there’s more space between people, so that no one feels claustrophobic in the situation and you can get up to stretch or walk around,” Lockhart said. “The audience has a different expectation too, so no one feels censured by the people around them.”

Lockhart knew he wanted to bring a sensory-friendly concert to the Holiday Pops lineup the minute their first such concert concluded earlier this year.

“Parents and siblings were coming up to me afterward with tears in their eyes,” he said.

Additional sensory-friendly concerts are planned for next spring.

Another Holiday Pops highlight, at the majority of the concerts, will be what Lockhart calls the best Hanukkah arrangement he’s ever heard. “It’s a virtuosic, entirely brass-ensemble take on Hanukkah that honors the Klezmer tradition,” says Lockhart. “And it’s just wicked cool.”

Though there’s a deeper well of Christmas music than there is for other holidays, it was important to Lockhart that Holiday Pops felt like a non-denominational outing.

“It’s a spiritual celebration, not a church service,” says Lockhart. “Holiday Pops speaks to our common humanity, to things people look to particularly fervently at the holidays — perhaps particularly fervently this year, when everything seems so fractured."

Lockhart pauses for a moment. “I say that every year,” he adds, laughing. "Then it gets worse.”

Lockhart’s a father of three and credits his own kids with helping him stay in a festive mood.

“What keeps this as fresh as it feels to me is that I have a 7-year-old at home," he says. "If I’d been doing this for 25 years, didn’t have kids, and had just turned 60, as I have, I’d be going, “Oh, bah humbug.' But the kids keep the humbug out of it.”

HOLIDAY POPS

Dec. 4-31 at Symphony Hall, Boston. Tickets $42-150, 888-266-1200, www.bostonpops.org

Isaac Feldberg can be reached at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.