Serves 6

"A warm slice of tender meatloaf is irresistible," write "Cook Something" authors Christopher Hirsheimer and Melissa Hamilton. This one, made with ground beef, pork, and veal, which is mixed with ricotta, cream, sauteed onion, and hot sauce, is especially good.

MEATLOAF

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 large yellow onion, finely chopped 1 clove garlic, finely chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 egg, lightly beaten 1 cup heavy cream 1 cup ricotta 1½ tablespoons Beau Monde seasoning or 2 teaspoons each celery salt and onion powder 1 tablespoon hot sauce 2 cups loosely packed fresh breadcrumbs 3 pounds meatloaf mix or 1 pound each ground chuck, ground pork, and ground veal

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand one 2-quart terrine or loaf pan or two 1-quart pans. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. When it is hot, add the onion and garlic and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the onion softens. Transfer to a plate and spread out to cool.

3. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix the egg, cream, ricotta, Beau Monde or other seasonings, and hot sauce. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Add the breadcrumbs, folding them in with a rubber spatula. Fold in the cooled onions.

4. Use clean hands or a rubber spatula to mix in the beef, pork, and veal. The mixture will be loose and wet (this is what makes it tender).

5. Pack the mixture into the pan or pans, doming the top.

SAUCE

1 cup ketchup 2 tablespoons cider, distilled white, or white wine vinegar 2 tablespoons brown sugar 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1. In a bowl, mix together the ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, and mustard. Spoon the sauce over the meatloaf. (If you have any leftover, heat it and serve it with the cooked meatloaf.)

2. Set the pan or pans on the baking sheet. Bake for 1 hour, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the center of the loaves registers 160 degrees.

3. Let the meatloaf sit for 15 minutes before slicing. (The longer it rests, the better, as it will slice more easily.) The first couple of slices can be tricky to remove from the pan, but it becomes easier when you have a little more space.

Adapted from "Canal House: Cook Something"