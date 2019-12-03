Serves 4

With some recipes suggesting roasting times from one to three hours, sweet potatoes can be very time-consuming. That's fine if you already plan to have your oven on all day, and you have space to tuck them on the sides of something else or on another rack. It probably doesn't make you want to rush to prepare them. But creamy, roasted sweet potatoes with crispy skins should grace your table often. To dramatically cut the oven time, microwave the sweet potatoes first, until they're soft, brush them liberally with olive oil, and sprinkle with kosher salt. The oil and salt combo helps the skin crisp in the oven. Roast them at 500 degrees, turning them occasionally so they don't burn on the bottom, though expect some char. Meanwhile, stir white miso and maple syrup together to make a compound butter. This salty and sweet spread takes the fleshy orange potatoes to the next level. Cut open the tops, squeeze the skin, sprinkle the flesh with scallions and sesame seeds, add a dab of maple-miso butter, and serve while the crispy skins are at their prime.

4 medium sweet potatoes (about 2 pounds total) 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 teaspoons kosher salt ¼ cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted and cooled slightly 2 tablespoons white miso paste 4 teaspoons maple syrup Black pepper, to taste 1 teaspoon sesame seeds 1 scallion, trimmed and thinly sliced

1. Set the oven at 500 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Gently prick all the sweet potatoes with a fork. Place them on a dinner plate and microwave on high power for 10 minutes, turning them over halfway through cooking, or until they are soft when pierced with a skewer. (If your microwave is small, do this two at a time.)

3. Set the potatoes on the baking sheet and brush each sweet potato with olive oil. Sprinkle all over with salt. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, turning every 10 minutes with tongs, so the skins don't burn in one spot, or until the centers are very soft and the skins are crispy and dark.

4. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the butter, miso, and maple syrup.

5. Remove the sweet potatoes from the oven and transfer to a platter. With a knife, split them lengthwise down the middle and squeeze together from the ends to open. Sprinkle with pepper, sesame seeds, and scallions. Top with miso-maple butter.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick