I do not believe that anyone who is convicted of a crime that is directly related to his or her service for Massachusetts government should be a lobbyist and attempt to influence Massachusetts government and officials (“DiMasi wants a ‘second chance’ after conviction,” Metro, Nov. 27).
This includes former House speaker Salvatore F. DiMasi.
Surely, DiMasi can find other ways to benefit society.
Anthony Solimine
Boston
It would be a travesty to allow Salvatore DiMasi to be a lobbyist. In these times of politicians getting away with whatever they want, this would just reinforce this alarming trend.
Bob Walters
South End