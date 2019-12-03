She delivered it with the usual empathy and depth of policy knowledge that had led many pundits to view her as a top-tier candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. But that it was her third or fourth campaign slogan this year; that it incorporated practically every policy issue under the sun; and that it satisfied but hardly sparkled speaks to why Harris’s candidacy failed to take hold.

On Saturday afternoon, I attended a house party in West Des Moines, Iowa for Senator Kamala Harris of California. The modest, well-appointed ranch-style home in a leafy suburb was packed with around 80 to 100 of the senator’s local supporters. The event was a far cry from Harris’s campaign launch, which brought an estimated 20,000 supporters to the streets of Oakland.

Advertisement

And it’s a good part of the reason why she announced on Tuesday an end to her presidential bid.

Harris had given a variation of this talk three weeks earlier at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, before an audience of tens of thousands. It was one of the night’s most impressive speeches. But in West Des Moines, it felt more subdued and less enthralling. All candidates repeat their stump speeches over and over, but something about Harris’s presentation offered a more direct reminder of how artificial the recitation of memorized talking points can be.

It speaks to something about Harris that seemed evident from the moment she entered the race and has only been magnified since — there is no clear sense as to why Kamala Harris ran for president. Harris’s candidacy always felt a bit more like a manifestation of ambition than a political cause to rally behind.

A devastating profile in The New York Times last week got to some of these issues. It noted that she determined her core messages via polling and struggled to come up with an agenda.

Advertisement

Good presidential candidates shouldn’t constantly revamp their message to voters — it should be clear from the outset.

We know why other major candidates in the Democratic race are running — Senator Bernie Sanders (to promote democratic socialism); Senator Elizabeth Warren (to clean up Washington); and former vice president Joe Biden (to restore the soul of America). For all three, ambition certainly plays a role, but that Harris has struggled so heartily with a message suggests that she knew why she wanted to be president, but couldn’t explain to voters why they should feel the same.

Early on in the campaign, Harris introduced a strategy for increasing teacher pay, which is certainly a noble goal, but hardly one that you associate with a former attorney general with no real profile on education issues. It didn’t make much sense at the time and spoke to the paint-by-numbers approach Harris seemed to be taking to the campaign. She was bizarrely unwilling to focus on criminal justice reform — which as a former prosecutor would have made the most sense — for fear that it would alienate the party’s progressive wing of voters. She appeared to flip-flop on her support for Medicare for All when there was a backlash to her initial position on the issue. In recent weeks, she focused on her ability to take on Donald Trump. With Harris, it always seemed she was throwing everything against the wall to see what stuck.

Advertisement

In July, she got in a debate spat with former vice president Joe Biden over his previous support for busing that gave her candidacy a boost, but her campaign was unable to sustain the momentum, in part, because a few minutes of passionate outrage isn’t reason enough to elect someone president. That Harris was unwilling to call for a return to busing didn’t help either. It only strengthened the whiff of opportunism around her presidential bid.

There’s no question about Harris’s passion, policy chops, and abundant political skills. But her evolving campaign themes and her search for just the right combination of words and ideas that would persuade people to support her made her come across as a cautious, even calculating politician without a core. Voters tend to pick up on this. For Harris, it proved fatal.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.