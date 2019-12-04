Martha Collins (“ Because What Else Could I Do: Poems ”), Michael Hermerhorn , Allison Vanousse , and Marc Vincenz (“ Leaning Into the Infinite: Poems ”) read at 3 p.m. at The Press Room, 90 Oxford St., Somerville ... Toni Bee , Jennifer Martelli (“ My Tarantella: Poems ”), and Chris O’Carroll read at 3 p.m. at Armory Café, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville.

Ilya Kaminsky (“Deaf Republic: Poems”) and Andrea Cohen (“Nightshade: Poems”) read at 8 p.m. at Blacksmith House, 56 Brattle St., Cambridge ... Stephen Puleo (“American Treasures: The Secret Efforts to Save the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Gettysburg Address”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Public Library, Assembly Room, 336 Concord Ave., Belmont ... Bathsheba Demuth (“Floating Coast: An Environmental History of the Bering Strait”) in conversation with Joan Naviyuk Kane (“Sublingual: Poems”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

TUESDAY

Ann Hood (“Kitchen Yarns”) and Michael Ruhlman (“From Scratch”) read at 12 p.m. at the Duxbury Senior Center, 10 Mayflower Rd., Duxbury ... Calvin Hennick (“Once More to the Rodeo: A Memoir”) in conversation with Adrian Walker at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Ganesh Sitaraman (“The Great Democracy: How to Fix Our Politics, Unrig the Economy, and Unite America”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

WEDNESDAY

Alex Myers (“Continental Divide”) and Jackson Bird (“Sorted: Growing Up, Coming Out, and Finding My Place”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Allegra Goodman (“The Chalk Artist”), Mira T. Lee (“Everything Here Is Beautiful”), Stephen McCauley (“My Ex-Life”), Jabari Asim (“We Can’t Breathe”), Jill Lepore (“These Truths: A History of the United States”), Richard Hoffman (“Noon Until Night”), Fred Marchant (“Said Not Said”), Kevin McLellan (“Ornitheology”), Katie Bayerl (“A Psalm for Lost Girls”), Julia Denos (“Windows”), Cynthia Levinson (“Fault Lines in the Constitution”), and Nancy Werlin (“And Then There Were Four”) read at 6:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library ... Mary Laura Philpott (“I Miss You When I Blink”) reads at 12:30 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley ... Edith Scott Saavedra (“The Lamps of Albarracin”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Wayland Public Library, 5 Concord Rd., Wayland.

THURSDAY

Mikki Kendall (“Amazons, Abolitionists and Activists”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Fred Marchant (“Said Not Said: Poems”), Renuka Raghavan (“Out Of The Blue: Poems”), and Catherine Strisik (“The Mistress”) read at 7 p.m. at Somerville Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville ... Amanda Cook (“Fragments”), David Blair (“Ascension Days”), Danielle Legros Georges (“The Dear Remote Nearness of You”), John Mulrooney (“Poems”), Kim Garcia (“Tales of the Sisters”), and Philip Nikolayev (“Letters from Aldenderry”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Bookshop, 6 Plympton St., Cambridge... Amanda Auerbach (“What Need Have We for Such as We”) and Jennifer Soong (“Near, At”) read at Harvard Book Store ... Wayne Miller (“Burn Boston Burn - The Story of the Largest Arson Case in the Country”) reads at 7 p.m. at Pathways ARTS, 9 State Rd., Chilmark.

FRIDAY

Susan Donnelly (“Is, Is Not: Poems”), Audrey Henderson (“Airstream: Poems”), and Terry Kitchen (“Next Big Thing”) read at 7:30 p.m. at Loring-Greenough House, 12 South St., Jamaica Plain.

SATURDAY

John Hennessy (“Coney Island Pilgrims: Poems") and Katia Kapovich (“Cossacks and Bandits: Poems”) read at 4 p.m. at Outpost 186, 186 Hampshire St., Cambridge ... Dan Boyne (“The Seven Seat : A True Story of Rowing, Revenge, and Redemption”) signs books at 1 p.m. at The Harvard Coop, Lower Level, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Gregory Wolos (“Dear Everyone”), Michael C. Keith (“Stories in the Key of Me”), and Phillip Temples (”Storylandia 22″) read at 12 p.m. at New England Mobile Book Fair, 241 Needham St., Newton.

