You may recall her performances in ’90s movies like “The Flintstones," where she played Wilma, or in the “Miracle on 34th Street" remake, where she hired Kris Kringle to work at Cole’s. Showtime subscribers know her best as the twisted Celia Hodes on “Weeds." It’s been a decade since that devious suburbanite disappeared somewhere in Mexico, taking cues from best frenemy Nancy Botwin (Mary Louise-Parker) and branching into the marijuana business.

Elizabeth Perkins is a terrific actress. Reliably sharp and savvy in how she roughs out the edges of her characters, she’s perfected (among other things) the art of playing mothers on the verge of a breakdown.

Perkins — who grew up locally, in Colrain — earned multiple Emmy nods for playing Celia, and she hasn’t really been offered a role as major since, despite bringing the full hurricane force of her talents to complicated supporting players on “Sharp Objects” and “This Is Us,” as well as co-starring on short-lived ABC comedy “How to Live with Your Parents.”

That’s changing, as her luck (and ours) would have it, with two TV series premiering this week that couldn’t be more different — were it not for her juicy and compelling work on both. In “The Moodys,” Fox’s six-episode anti-holiday special (premiering Wednesday), she’s a slow-burn firecracker at the center of her middle-class clan’s Christmas festivities. It’s not that Perkins has to carry the team — she’s married to a wry Denis Leary, with three screw-up kids played nicely by Jay Baruchel, Chelsea Frei, and Francois Arnaud. But as dysfunction mounts, and the Moodys head for a particularly explosive Christmas Eve, Perkins’ warm, irreverent portrayal of a matriarch hell-bent on having a happy holiday makes for one hell of a comedic tree-topper.

She’s equally great on “Truth Be Told,” a sudsy Apple TV+ offering (out Friday) that’s essentially ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder” for fans of “Serial" and other true-crime podcasts. It focuses on the spectacularly named Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer, giving good Sarah Koenig), a journalist motivated by new evidence to re-examine the murder investigation she covered 19 years earlier. This reconsidering of the case comes a little late for the 16-year-old kid she sent to prison (now a hateful adult, played by a sneering, swatstika-covered Aaron Paul, of “Breaking Bad”) and his cancer-riddled mother (Perkins), who understandably loathes Poppy. The series itself is a mixed and deeply ridiculous bag, filled with over-the-top secrets, evil twins, car crashes, and love triangles. But Perkins strikes a note of pathos amid all the histrionics, carrying in her eyes the impossible anguish of a mother who watched her son’s life get torn apart in the public arena, then had to live with its wreckage once the mob moved along. Truth be told, she’s the reason to watch.

