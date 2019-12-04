Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Nov. 26) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A wood stork was seen and photographed various places in Eastham and Orleans, representing the only Cape record in the last 25 years.
A very late marbled godwit and a Western willet were photographed at Red River Beach in Harwich.
Short-eared owls were seen at Crosby Beach in Brewster and Seagull Beach in Dennis.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 500 red-breasted mergansers, a purple sandpiper, 8 common murres, a thick-billed murre, 435 razorbills, 350 black-legged kittiwakes, 4 Iceland gulls, a sooty shearwater, 2 great shearwaters, 3 Manx shearwaters, and 52 snow buntings.
Other sightings around the Cape included dickcissels in Barnstable and at Monomoy NWR headquarters on Morris Island in Chatham; a semipalmated plover at Nauset Beach in Orleans; an ovenbird and a Nashville warbler at Fort Hill in Eastham; and 3 yellow-bellied sapsuckers at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.