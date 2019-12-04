Ice skate with legendary Bruins players at a resort at Loon Mountain to benefit the New England Disabled Sports organization. The fund-raiser on Dec. 14 includes skating, a silent auction, photo ops, and a chance to skate with more than a dozen Bruins alumni. Those expected to attend include Terry O’Reilly, Rick Middleton, Bruce Crowder, Dave Shaw, Bob Cormier, Frank Simonetti, Alex Bezanson, John Carter, Terry Virtue, and Joe Mullen. These alums will skate with guests in 30-minute sessions between 3 and 5 p.m. at The Rink at Riverwalk Resort in Lincoln, N.H. Anyone 21 and older can attend a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. with refreshments, photos with Bruins alumni, and silent and live auctions (bid on signed Bruins memorabilia, game tickets, and vacation packages). You must reserve a spot to participate. Tickets $25-$125 with limited availability, so book early. 603-745-7500, www.riverwalkresortatloon.com

New Haven’s holiday exhibit and show

Discover holiday customs of different European cultures through a new exhibit at New Haven’s Knights of Columbus Museum. “Christmas in Europe,” on display through Feb. 2, features more than 80 nativity scenes and religious artworks from 30 countries across Europe. The museum welcomes visitors 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and offers free parking and admission. (203-865-0400, www.kofcmuseum.org). Also, don’t miss the New Haven Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 14-15 at the Shubert Theatre. This family classic stars New York City Ballet dancers Lauren Lovette and Joseph Gordon with students of the New Haven Ballet. Tickets $25-$73. 203-562-5666, www.shubert.com

A Cape Cod illustrator — Anne Tochka — has transformed Hyannis’s artist shanties into decorative gingerbread houses for the holiday season. Marie Grady Palcic (custom credit)

Shop for homemade gifts in Hyannis

A Cape Cod illustrator has transformed Hyannis’s artist shanties into decorative gingerbread houses for the holiday season. Stroll down Gingerbread Lane at the Harbor Overlook, located at the base of Hyannis Village Green, and see how artist Anne Tochka (who once worked in a cookie factory) has decorated the shanties with hand-cut sprinkles, icing, wrapped candy sticks, and more. Then wander along the Walkway to the Sea brick path to Main Street and enjoy other holiday decorations and shopping treats. Park at the Town Hall, the Red Cross, and North Street parking lots for free for up to six hours. www.artsbarnstable.com

Nukutepipi island resort samuel le Gall/Nukutepipi/Flyingworldpictures

THERE

Two ways to experience Tahiti

Book a stay at a secluded private island resort in Tahiti’s Tuamotu Archipelago and enjoy quiet beaches, a protected lagoon, and a natural coral reef. Nukutepipi island resort, which is owned by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté, was created to protect the island’s natural habitat while allowing guests special access. The full-service property includes one master residence, two junior villas, and 13 bungalows. Rates start at about $991,062 per week, but include all meals, most activities, and lodging for up to 52 people — imagine! (www.spmhotels.com/en/nukutepipi-private-island). Or maybe this is more your speed: Help replant healthy coral fragments to help save Tahiti’s coral reefs. The Coral Gardeners, a local organization, has launched an eco-tour in Moorea, during which visitors take part in a coral-cutting workshop, plant coral, and visit an underwater nursery. Tours: $46 per person; free under 8 years old (www.coralgardeners.org). Fly nonstop from Los Angeles to Papeete, Tahiti — an eight-hour flight — onboard Air Tahiti Nui’s new fleet of Boeing 787-9 aircraft. 310-414-8484, www.tahititourisme.com





Take advantage of two-for-one pricing for many Broadway shows, including the musical “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

Take advantage of NYC deals

Get special deals on Broadway shows, museum admissions, performances, tours, and restaurant meals during three programs that run for three weeks in January and February. The programs — NYC Broadway Week, NYC Restaurant Week, and NYC Must-See Week — run Jan. 21 through Feb. 9. Take advantage of two-for-one pricing for many Broadway shows, attractions, and tours — see everything from the musicals “Chicago” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” to attractions such as the Bronx Zoo, Madame Tussauds New York, and the Empire State Building. Nearly 400 restaurants will also offer prix-fixe menus, with two-course lunches for $26 and three-course dinners for $42. Plan your trip now through NYC & Company’s website, and then start booking tickets and reservations Jan. 8. www.nycgo.com/nyc-winter-outing

Sonos’s Move speaker Sonos (custom credit)

EVERYWHERE

A speaker that’s built to travel

Take your tunes on the road and enjoy superior sound with Sonos’s new Move speaker. This indoor-outdoor portable speaker sets up quickly and easily through the Sonos app and offers Wi-Fi and — here’s the best part — Bluetooth capability. That means you can connect Move to your other Sonos speakers (or set it up on its own) using Wi-Fi or connect it to your smartphone via Bluetooth and stream music on the go — ideal for travel or using in places without a good Wi-Fi connection. The speaker offers robust bass, crisp lyrics, and the company’s Automatic Trueplay technology that adjusts the sound quality to suit your surroundings — you’ll hear the difference whether using Move inside your vacation cottage or down at the beach. This smart speaker also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can check the weather, ask questions, and queue music with your voice. The durable IP56-rated speaker can withstand accidental drops, rain, UV rays, and extreme temperatures. It’s beefier than some portable speakers, at 6.6 pounds and 10 inches tall, but it has a hand grip on the back for easy carrying. To charge, rest the speaker on its slim charging base or plug a Type C cord into the back; the built-in battery lasts up to 10 hours. $399. 800-680-2345, www.sonos.com

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.