The bankruptcy and subsequent flight cancellations gave me hope. Despite the fact that I signed up to bike for six days through Slovenia, Austria, and Italy, I didn’t have time to train for it. OK, fine, I had time. I was just too lazy to go to spin class. Let’s just say no one has ever mistaken me for Grace in Boston. The weather forecast called for rain every day of the weeklong sojourn. On top of it all, I would be biking with 19 people I had never met, and you never know what kind of louts, loons, or churls you might get stuck with.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — A day before I was slated to fly to Slovenia and begin a six-day bike trip through the Alps, Slovenia’s national airline filed for bankruptcy and canceled all flights. Do you know how many other airlines were flying into Slovenia at the time? If you guessed none, you’d be correct.

Advertisement

Therefore the possible delay might be helpful. I could finally prepare for the ride and the weather might clear up. Perhaps if all of the stars aligned, I could sidestep the impending Tour de Farce. I kept my fingers crossed that the great Slovenian airline bankruptcy of 2019 would save my bacon.

It didn’t.

Flights were rerouted, and I made it to Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, via a tiny airport in northeastern Italy, ready for rain and burning calves. But a funny thing happened as I arrived in Ljubljana (pronounced lyoo-BLYAH-nuh), my spirits began to lift with the sunrise. I didn’t know the first thing about Ljubljana, and not much more about Slovenia, but as I pulled my suitcase to the hotel I was amazed by what I saw. Ljubljana is a jewel box of a city. It has the cafe culture of France, the architecture of Austria, plus culinary influences from Italy.

Advertisement

The Franciscan Church in Ljubljana, Slovenia Christopher Muther/Globe staff

On a jet lag scale of one to 10, I was firmly at “Walking Dead.” But it was a sunny, warm day and I was surrounded by a stunning, unfamiliar city. Instead of going to sleep, I started exploring. I only had one day to see Ljubljana before I started the bike trip, so I walked up to Ljubljana Castle, poked around the bustling markets, and sat and had a drink by the Ljubljanica River that ribbons through the city. I have since added Slovenia to my list of countries that require a return visit.

After my perfect day in Ljubljana, I woke up the following morning and braced myself for biking. I began by getting familiar with my bike. Because of my lack of training, I signed up to use an e-bike, which gives a battery-powered boost when the roads get steep. Some people may call this cheating, but I call it “How to survive six days of biking in the Alps when you haven’t trained.” The trip was categorized as “easy,” but I wasn’t taking any chances. One man’s “easy” is another man’s “please put me out of my misery.”

I booked the trip through a Vermont-based company called VBT and I was impressed by them every step of the way. A few years ago I took a solo European bike trip that required me to use a series of complicated paper maps, which meant I was usually lost. On the VBT trip, an app gave very complete audio directions designed specifically for the trip. There were also two locally-based guides who stayed with us for the week and explained culture and customs.

Advertisement

This trip started in Slovenia, skipped over to Italy, went back through Slovenia, and ended in Austria. Not all travel involved biking. We were taken by bus to a few of our starting points, that way we could avoid ridiculously high hills and traffic-heavy streets and keep to the thoughtful network of bike paths.

If you’ve never participated in an organized bike trip, this is how it works: Your luggage is picked up each morning and transported to the next hotel on your itinerary. You gather with your group in the morning and go over the routes you’ll be taking, usually when you’re too tired to make sense of it all, and then start cycling. My trip had a combination of group and solo meals and activities. A good mix when you needed a breather.

Along with getting to know my bike, I started to get to know the other cyclists on the trip. That first morning I had a knot in my stomach, not unlike the one you might experience on the first day of junior high. To my relief they were no lithe, lanky athletes named Tyler, Madison, or Zach. They seemed like average, friendly folks who were older, but in much better shape than me. Was I bothered that a gentleman who was 25 years my senior could cycle circles around me, even while I was on an e-bike and he was hoofing it on a manual model? Absolutely, but I never said anything about it. At least his name wasn’t Zach.

Advertisement

My feelings of athletic and sartorial inadequacy (I’m allergic to the term “moisture wicking”) quickly evaporated on the first day as we began cycling in Valbruno, Italy, and continued through Italy to the nearby town of Tarvisio. Surrounded by the Julian Alps, it was difficult to feel anything but inspired. By the end of the trip I had grown accustomed to the views, but on the first day my eyes were like a couple of dry, thirsty sponges sopping up the splendor.

A cow grazes near the Monte Lussari Sanctuary in the hills above the town of Tarvisio, Italy, with the Julian Alps in the background. Christopher Muther/Globe staff

We stopped and took a lift to the top of Monte Lussari Sanctuary and watched cows graze around the old church at 6,000 feet. That night at a family-owned hotel in Tarvisio, a chef gave us a demonstration on how to properly prepare pasta, and it was some of the best I ever tasted.

The following day we arrived at the Alpe Adria bike path, which runs from the Adriatic Sea to Salzburg, and fell into an easy pattern. I staggered my pace to have an opportunity to talk to my fellow bikers. There were four couples from Michigan, collectively called the Michigan Eight, who take a VBT tour every year. A couple from New York had biked on VBT tours more than a dozen times. People seemed to enjoy getting to know fellow riders in a small group setting. Everyone was friendly, even Theresa from Oklahoma, who repeatedly yelled “Cheater!” whenever she passed me on my e-bike.

Advertisement

Although the trip began and ended in small cities, we were in remote towns the majority of the time. Much of the traffic we experienced was either other cyclists or farm animals crossing the street. By the middle of the week, we had yet to experience any rain. Most mornings began cloudy and cool. By afternoon the sun burned through the clouds and shone off the mountains. I had been fretting for no reason whatsoever.

A herd of cows step out in front of cyclists in Triglav National Park in Slovenia. Christopher Muther/Globe staff

Trip leaders met us at strategic points in a van stocked with food in case we were feeling hungry — and also to ensure we were not hopelessly lost. There was also the option of staying in the van if cycling became too arduous. Given that I was on a battery-powered bike on an easy bike ride, I had no excuse to ever get in the van — it was bad enough I had already been labeled a cheater.

There is something incredibly special about travel by bike, particularly when you’re going through large swaths of pastoral national parks or small towns isolated in valleys filled with contently grazing sheep. Not only can you slow down and photograph your surroundings, or stop at a wayward shop, but you can also inhale the perfume of the autumn leaves. The point of this bike trip wasn’t racing from one finish line to the next, it was about drinking in the small alpine towns and tasting the local cuisine.

A statue of Zlatorog, the legendary Ibex at Lake Jansa near Kranjska Gora in Slovenia. Christopher Muther/Globe staff

I loved Italy and Austria, but Slovenia was entirely unique. The preternatural blue-green hue of Lake Jansa and the fairy tale look of Pilgrimage Church of the Assumption, which sits in the middle of Lake Bled, are bucket list locations. When I visited at the end of September, the crowds were minimal and the weather beautiful (still no rain!), so none of it felt over-touristed. At some point, some smart aleck travel writer will come along and rave about it and ruin it for the rest of us (stop looking at me, please). Before that happens, I urge you to get to this part of the world. Lake Bled was the most crowded of the locations we visited, but for good reason. The magical Pilgrimage Church of the Assumption sits majestically on an island in the middle of the lake. Along the shore there’s a castle on a hill, and a busy commercial area on one side of the lake where tourists eat cream cake and gaze at the water.

The Pilgrimage Church of the Assumption sits on an island in Lake Bled, Slovenia. Christopher Muther/Globe staff

As the trip drew to a close we rode into the Austrian town of Velden am Wörthersee, which has been dubbed “the Monte Carlo of Austria.” Aside from a few casinos I’m not exactly sure how it got the nickname, but I wasn’t complaining. There was only one more day of cycling. I celebrated at a restaurant on Lake Wörthersee with my new friends Tom and Roxanne from Colorado and drank Austrian wine. It was another glorious, sunny day, and despite all of my initial trepidation, it was an incredible experience.

The good luck could last only so long, and on the final biking day it rained buckets. It was the kind of rain that would deter most sane people from getting on a bike. I suppose I was the only sane one in my group, because I opted to sleep late and skip riding while everyone else in the group took their bikes out and rode around Lake Wörthersee.

I tried to come up with excuses. Wouldn’t my bike battery malfunction and give me a shock in the rain? But in the end, I got what I deserved. When I explained it all to Theresa from Oklahoma, she once again said “Cheater!” with a grin, and then raised a glass of wine. Cheers to the best cheating bike trip through the Alps a man could have.

The VBT bike tour of Slovenia, Italy, and Austria starts at about $3,000 for a week, which includes most meals, guides, and all lodging. For more information call 800-245-3868, e-mail info@vbt.com, or go to the website at vbt.com.

















Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.