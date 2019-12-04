American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning at noon Monday, Dec. 16, through 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. After that, tickets will be available to the general public starting at noon Friday, Dec. 20.

On Wednesday morning, Live Nation announced that Maroon 5 will play Fenway Park on June 24, 2020, along with Leon Bridges and Nantucket native Meghan Trainor .

Since Maroon 5’s breakthrough album “Songs About Jane” in 2002, the band has remained an enduring act in pop music, selling more than 56 million copies of their albums and scoring No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Moves Like Jagger,” “Girls Like You,” and “Makes Me Wonder.” Their most recent visit to Boston was for an Oct. 7, 2018, concert at TD Garden.

Meghan Trainor

Bridges, who won a Best R&B Performance Grammy earlier this year for his song “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand,” most recently visited Boston for an Oct. 4, 2018, concert at Agganis Arena. Trainor, who topped the Billboard Hot 100 with her 2014 hit “All About That Bass,” last played a hometown show at the KISS 108 Jingle Ball on Dec. 4, 2018.

Earlier this week, Fenway officials announced that James Taylor, Brandi Carlile, and Shawn Colvin will also play a show at the venue in June.